Damon Lindelof’s next project, Mrs. Davis, is officially coming to Peacock. The streaming service announced a straight-to-series, 10-episode order for the new drama, co-created by Tara Hernandez.

Peacock hasn’t shared many plot details, but did reveal that the series will explore themes of faith and technology. They also announced that Mrs. Davis was given a straight-to-series order, which suggests a great deal of confidence in the project.

“A series like Mrs. Davis is exactly why we love making television,” said Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey. “The brilliant minds of Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof have concocted one of the most innovative, undeniable concepts imaginable. We are so thrilled to be going on this wild ride with them.”

Lindelof’s track record certainly warrants that confidence. The Lost and The Leftovers co-creator’s most recent television project, HBO’s Watchmen, netted several primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series. He and Hernandez have been reportedly working on Mrs. Davis throughout the pandemic.

“In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of Mrs. Davis truly takes the cake,” said Hernandez. “To have the support of Warner Bros., who championed our vision from the beginning, and to now have the perfect home at Peacock alongside Susan, Lisa, and the rest of their incredible team — I am at a loss for words.”

Hernandez, who will serve as showrunner, is no stranger to successful television series, having served as both writer and executive producer on CBS’s The Big Bang Theory and its spinoff, Young Sheldon. She and Lindelof will both serve as executive producers for Mrs. Davis.

The difference in Lindelof’s experience with genre dramas and Hernandez’s experience in sitcoms makes this a particularly interesting pairing. That unique combination was a selling point for Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Entertainment Content Susan Rovner, as she explained:

“I am so excited to be working with Damon and Tara on what I believe will be the next must binge series for Peacock! From Lost, to The Leftovers, to Watchmen, Damon’s work is synonymous with content and storytelling that doesn’t just break through the clutter, but also storms onto the scene and demands that you watch or risk being left out. Tara’s experience on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon brings Mrs. Davis a sense of humor and unexpected storytelling I feel confident will engage viewers and fans for seasons to come!”

No word yet on when Mrs. Davis is expected to premiere. Stay tuned to Collider for more details.

