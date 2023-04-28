The Star Wars universe is heating up at a rapid pace, with three new films in the works from Lucasfilm. One of these projects was slated to be penned by Damon Lindelof, known for his work on television shows like Lost and Watchmen. However, Lindelof, along with fellow scribe Justin Britt-Gibson, would eventually exit the project and be replaced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Now, Lindelof has finally shed some light on his exit from a galaxy far, far away.

In a new interview with Esquire, Lindelof revealed that the parting of ways was not a mutual decision, and that Lucasfilm had pushed him out the door. "I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe," Lindelof said. "I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave." Lindelof had previously joined the film in March 2022. It was revealed at Star Wars Celebration that the film Lindelof had been working on will star Daisy Ridley, reprising her role as Rey, in a feature that takes place 15 years after Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker and will see Rey bring up a new generation of Jedi.

However, Esquire reported that Lindelof's screenplay would have focused on an elderly Rey training two new Jedi knights, with Rey's role relegated to more of a background piece. Lucasfilm announced in October 2022 that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy had been tapped to direct the film. With the announcement at Star Wars Celebration that the project will seemingly be focused as a starring vehicle for Ridley, this may have contributed to the creative differences between Lindelof's script and Lucasfilm's plans. In a separate interview with Variety, though, there didn't seem to be any bad blood between Lindelof and the studio. He called his script "a true labor of love," adding, "The movie is still happening, but unfortunately not with me. I wish them all the best of luck. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is an incredible director, and I can’t wait to see what she comes up with."

Image via LucasFilm

RELATED: Three New 'Star Wars' Films Announced at Star Wars Celebration

Lindelof is open to returning to the Star Wars universe

However, while Lindelof may not be associated with his Star Wars film anymore, that doesn't mean he isn't still willing to jump back into the world of the Jedi. He told Esquire that he was still very much open to penning another screenplay for Lucasfilm:

"Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Absolutely. If at first you don't succeed, try and try again. Or again again try, as Yoda would say."

It certainly seems that there could be more opportunities for Lindelof in the future, given the wide swath of Star Wars films that are currently in development, which look primed to span the entire history of the franchise. In addition to Obaid-Chinoy's project, Dave Filoni of The Mandalorian is slated to direct a live-action film set after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Beyond this, James Mangold, director of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is helming a film set 25,000 years before the original trilogy that will explore the origins of the Jedi Order. With all of this in the works, plus a variety of television shows, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if Lindelof still pops up somewhere in the galaxy.