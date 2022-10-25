The force is strong with Damon Lindelof's (Lost, Watchmen) top-secret Star Wars film, according to The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive report. The acclaimed writer was announced earlier this week to be developing the latest big screen project in the galaxy far, far away, with Ms. Marvel director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, tapped to direct. Per this report, it's now known that the film will be set after the events of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though it will not be a direct continuation.

Based on the new report, the Lindelof-led Star Wars film could feature characters from the latest Star Wars trilogy, though it will not be explicitly linked to the Skywalker saga. Justin Britt-Gibson (The Strain, The Counterpart) is writing the new film alongside Lindelof. According to the report, a secret writers' room was held following Star Wars Celebration which brought together talented, up-and-coming writers like Britt-Gibson, Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers), Rayna McClendon (Willow), and Andy Greenwald (Briarpatch). While any of those other names could be tied to various other projects, sources claim that Lindelof and Britt-Gibson got to work on this specific film following the ideation.

Lindelof and Britt-Gibson's feature is described as a standalone project, this could hint at Lucasfilm abandoning its trilogy-focused strategy. While Lucasfilm has predominantly preserved the theatrical releases for characters fans know and love (Luke Skywalker, Han Solo), the studio has met significant critical acclaim by expanding the corners of the galaxy in TV shows like The Mandalorian and Andor. Being a standalone project, perhaps Lindelof and Britt-Gibson's feature will serve to expand Star Wars' lore for the big screen.

Like several of the Star Wars films that are announced, there's no timetable on when Lindelof's film will be released. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the earliest release could be December 2025, given the project's early days of development. Fans will recall a Rogue Squadron film in development with Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), which was once set for a release in December 2022. That project has since been shelved, though it's unclear where the films in development by Kevin Feige and Michael Waldron (Loki) or Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder) and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917) stand.

Lucasfilm has been much more adept at releasing television projects on Disney+, with the likes of The Mandalorian, Andor, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi all receiving buzz and acclaim. Other shows in development include The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, and Ahsoka, with Rosario Dawson reprising her role as the beloved character.

