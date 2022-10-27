Almost 10 years ago today, the movie-making dynasty that is Disney spent a pretty 4.05 billion dollars and acquired another massive name in the world of motion pictures - George Lucas's very own Lucasfilm. Since then, several properties have been developed based on the production company's library of properties, with Star Wars being the crown jewel of them all. An insane amount of directors, writers, and artists of all kinds have been able to work in a galaxy far, far away now thanks to old Mickey Mouse, namely JJ Abrams, Rian Johnson, and Jon Favreau. Supposedly, there are more projects on the way, but not everyone has been so lucky for their work to come to fruition. Several creative figures like Patty Jenkins, Lord and Miller, Benioff and Weiss, and Colin Trevorrow have been attached to entries in the franchise, only to get fired or for their projects to quietly fizzle out. It doesn't appear as though Disney's version of Lucasfilm is a harsh place to work, as figures like Johnson and Favreau have had seemingly smooth experiences, it just seems as though Disney sees Star Wars as a very rigid template to tell stories within that can make it difficult for directors to play in. One creative that we can count on is Damon Lindelof, the acclaimed screenwriter who is writing his own Star Wars spinoff. If the writer plays his cards right and his project does actually make it to the big screen, fans will be in for a real treat. Here's why:

Damon Lindelof Is a Seasoned Vet

Lucasfilm's latest hire is no stranger to massive IP. Damon Lindelof has a feast of classic genre franchise credits to his name, namely the 2009 Star Trek reboot and its sequel, the Alien quasi-prequel Prometheus, and the HBO miniseries Watchmen. For years now, he has been working within the annals of long-running series with massive fan bases, so it isn't as though the writer doesn't know how to handle a little bit of heat. His Watchmen miniseries in particular is an astounding example of Lindelof's talent. It acts as both a sequel and a prequel to Alan Moore's original 1985 graphic novel, a work of art so massively beloved and iconic in its own right that you'd think Lindelof might shudder just at the thought of following it up. He himself is famously quoted as saying that Moore's masterpiece is "the greatest piece of popular fiction ever produced," a quote that appears on the 2005 reprint of the comic. Cearly, the project had to be a huge deal for him, yet he knocked it out of the ballpark without even wincing. Needless to say, if he could totally crush his own addition to the world of his absolute favorite story of all time, he should be able to tackle Star Wars just as well.

Mystery Is Crucial to Longevity

Something that Disney seems to have forgotten about in the last 10 years is the mystery that once surrounded Star Wars stories. Sure, subsequent films outside of the Skywalker saga, novels, and television series would mine the franchise's more obscure elements to expand upon, but one of the things that made the original and prequel trilogies interesting and long-lasting was their value in keeping the world mysterious. Think the Mos Eisley cantina or Jabba's palace. Those original films are full of background characters, distant planets, and groups of people that fans get a glimpse of, only to hardly be elaborated upon later. It's a trait that Disney's Star Wars is greatly missing and could benefit from hugely. Thankfully, it's a storytelling approach that Damon Lindelof is no stranger to and could provide to the series in great strides.

The television show Lost is perhaps the title most commonly linked with his name, a show that is all about its central mystery. By the end of the show, things went a little off the rails, but to be fair, it's a story more about the journey, not the destination. Lindelof had the impossible task of coming up with a satisfying way to end that series, so people should be a little easy on him there. Prometheus is another example of Lindelof's work that benefits from its mysterious nature. Being a Lovecraftian adjacent horror film, it's built by design to keep things ambiguous in order to build fear. There are loads of moments when the audience is subjected to something literally alien to the characters, then left alone to think about where it may have come from, with hardly any answers. Lindelof is definitely not a writer that throws things under the microscope due to a lack of ideas. He lets the audience's imaginations take the stories at hand and run with them.

Ensemble Casts

The Star Wars films are also known for their large batches of characters. It's a series that relies on having a diverse range of character archetypes - the princess, criminal, wizard, farm boy, military figures, c'mon, you've seen these movies, you know. Well thankfully, Damon Lindelof is a writer that is used to writing for large ensembles without losing focus of the story. Lost, Watchmen, and The Leftovers all have massive casts with a main focus, yet are very dynamic with the focus being shifted at all times. If his Star Wars film is anything like the rest, this approach will be the way things are done. Rumors are going around saying this film will take place after The Rise of Skywalker and will feature characters from the sequel trilogy. If this is true, Lindelof is the perfect guy to balance classic characters with new characters, an act he executed perfectly in Watchmen.

The television avenue of Star Wars is definitely booming these days, but the state of the franchise's theatrical releases can't say the same. Sadly, it's a series that has almost only seen mixed to negative reviews since the release of The Phantom Menace, regardless of the actual quality of each subsequent film. The Mandalorian achieved critical acclaim upon hitting Disney+, and since then, Lucasfilm has basically put the movie side of things on hold. Here's hoping that Damon Lindelof's film actually gets made and comes to fruition. Out of everybody that has been announced for a Star Wars project so far, he's undoubtedly the strongest candidate to bring audiences back into theaters to catch the newest entry in this classic saga.