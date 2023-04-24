With Betty Gilpin tearing it up as Sister Simone on the new hit Peacock show Mrs. Davis, now is a great time to watch (or re-watch) another show created by the uber-talented writer and showrunner, Damon Lindelof. Based on the book of the same name by Tom Perrotta, The Leftovers explores some of the same faith-based themes in a genre-defying trip down a rabbit hole while also featuring a strong-willed, badass female lead.

The Leftovers ran from 2014-2017 on HBO and quickly became one of the most interesting shows on television. Lindelof presents a sweeping story about a cataclysmic, rapture-like event that claims 140 million people in a flash and leaves those who remain in a state of shock, grief, and denial. After this select group of people is gone in a flash, the people who are left behind must somehow come to terms with the unexplainable, reexamine their own faith, and find a way to push forward after having lost loved ones with no real explanation. Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux lead an ensemble cast who all deliver dynamic performances as the "leftovers" who live in the small town of Mapleton in upstate New York. The people of the town are left in a psychological state of limbo and each "leftover" must confront issues regarding cynicism, what it is to have faith, the proposition of "not making the cut" so to speak, and the acceptance that this life is all there is. Some very heady and thought-provoking stuff for sure, but make no mistake, Coon's star shines the brightest, and she has a lot of the same elements as Sister Simone.

The Life-Altering Event That Changes Everything in 'The Leftovers'

In the series pilot, we are introduced to local police chief Kevin Garvey (Theroux) as he is going about his job and patrolling the quiet and uneventful town of Mapleton. It's just another day in the cozy, middle-class hamlet as people are going about the simple tasks of a seemingly simple life when something bizarre happens and turns everything they once knew on its head. Without explanation, people begin to vanish in the blink of an eye. Literally, one second they are there, and the next they're gone. A car rear-ends another car without braking because its driver has vanished, and a mother of a small child turns around from the front seat of her car to find her infant son no longer in his car seat. A grocery cart slowly rolls into a car in the parking lot of the nearby grocery store. A series of similarly strange occurrences bombard Chief Garvey's office and no one is able to explain the phenomenon that has just happened. When the dust settles, life takes on a whole new meaning, and the meaning of life has forever been altered.

How 'The Sudden Departure' Affects the People of Mapleton

After a three-year time jump, Mapleton is a very different place. Everything looks the same and people still roam the streets, but there is an empty feeling surrounding Garvey as he's out for a morning run. There's a palpable sense of despondence and sadness among the people who remain after what is named "The Sudden Departure." They maintain their daily routines, but Lindelof creates a new world that has a new outlook on life. It has a cold, almost nihilistic tone to it that is punctuated with a deftly used, slow melancholy piano score. Everyone reacts to a traumatic event differently. Some go insane, some become fatalistic naysayers, others vie to find fulfillment in spite of the departure while others become charlatans and take advantage of the lost and disillusioned. Lindelof and Perrotta artfully tell a story that we've never seen addressed in such a sweeping way with a complex group of characters who each have their own demons to face.

'The Leftovers' Introduces The Guilty Remnant, a Nihilistic Cult

The Guilty Remnant is a group of people who dress in all white, chain-smoke, and do not speak. They are a cult led by Patti Levin (played by Ann Dowd in another tour de force performance) that has abandoned all hope and has fallen into a state of fundamental nihilism. The only thing they are certain of is that the only thing to be learned from The Sudden Departure is that human life has absolutely no meaning. They smoke because they don't fear cancer as their physical health means nothing. They don't talk because they believe that their words are of no importance. They are no longer living, they are just existing, waiting for an inevitably doomed fate that can't be altered because they are leftovers. Their only purpose in life is to provoke the people who still hold on to a larger purpose and harass them into believing that everything they are doing is a waste of time because they have already been judged and there is no point in preferring good to evil or vice versa. Garvey's once bubbly and outgoing wife Laurie (Amy Brenneman) has joined the cult, and this relationship provides the foundation of the storyline throughout the first season as they have two children, Tom and Jill (Chris Zylka and Margaret Qualley), who are being pulled in opposite directions. It is ultimately a story about finding purpose in a world that has redefined what purpose means, and Garvey struggles to maintain his grip on reality throughout.

Christopher Eccleston's Reverend Matt Jamison Represents the Believers Left Behind

If The Sudden Departure was indeed a religious phenomenon brought about by a faith-based entity, then shouldn't those who have dedicated their lives to religious worship have been a part of it? This is the dilemma facing Reverend Matt Jamison (Christopher Eccleston in an awe-inspiring performance). He spends his days trying to validate the worthiness of people like him who have been inexplicably left behind. He also tries to prove that The Departure wasn't a religious event at all by exposing the misdeeds and sins of the people who were taken. Matt even publishes a weekly journal with the sole intent of discrediting sinners who were taken, listing their transgressions for public consumption. He is a particularly polarizing and tortured soul who has had his essence shaken to the core and is trying to recalibrate everything he believes now that his life's work has more or less been rendered moot.

Carrie Coon's Honesty in 'The Leftovers' Mirrors Sister Simone's in 'Mrs. Davis'

Some people are hit by The Departure harder than others. Carrie Coon plays Nora Durst and won a Critic's Choice Award for her unflinching portrayal of a grief-stricken woman who fights desperately to maintain her sanity and to find a reason to live after having her world so utterly shattered. Gilpin's Simone in Mrs. Davis has many of the same qualities that we love about Nora Durst. Nora's job as an insurance actuary who literally goes door to door determining how much people are to be compensated if they lost a loved one or income source due to the departure is an imaginative stroke of genius. Part of her job is determining if they even qualify as a victim of the rapture-like event. Coon's profound sadness and nuanced indifference truly takes the show to an elite level.

The second season of The Leftovers takes some bizarre and unforeseen twists as Kevin and Nora look for answers at the bottom of a Texas-sized magical rabbit hole. Sounds a lot like the plot of Mrs. Davis, doesn't it? Along with psychologically fragile Reverend Matt, they relocate to a small town in the Lone Star State called Miracle that purportedly didn't lose a single person during The Departure. Kevin is still fighting with temporary bouts of insanity but remains loosely tethered to reality by Nora, who provides nothing but the cold, hard truth. The last two seasons of Nora Durst in The Leftovers mirror the genre-hopping journey of Mrs. Davis' Simone as things get more mysterious, mind-bending, and Matrix-like the deeper you get into the show.

If you haven't seen The Leftovers, please treat yourself to all three seasons of Carrie Coon. If you have, why not enjoy the character again? Lindelof has an uncanny ability to write about rich and complicated women. Simone has the cleverness and strength of Nora, as well as the complexities of a bull-headed female lead thrown into circumstances far beyond her control.