Watch: Damon Lindelof Talks ‘Watchmen’, ‘Lost’, and More on Collider’s Comic Book Shopping

Comic Book Shopping is back with Watchmen executive producer and writer Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers, LOST) as our guest. Comic Book Shopping is hosted by Collider Heroes’ Coy Jandreau and gives guests the opportunity to tap into their inner comic book fan by spending some time browsing the racks at local comic book shops in Los Angeles. Past guests have included Kevin Smith, Jake Gyllenhaal, David Harbour, Michael Rooker, Michael Giacchino, Frank Miller, Zachary Levi, and many more industry heavyweights.

Damon and Coy meet up at Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles to talk about their shared love of comic books and to talk Damon’s career. Coy takes Damon through the stacks of new comic books available at the shop and recommends a few titles for him to enjoy. Along the way, Lindelof talks about tackling the monolith that is the Watchmen for TV. Lindelof reveals what influenced his approach to the material and how he approached building his writers room for the show. He also briefly discusses the juggernaut that was Lost and playfully teases how the fans influenced the creation of Nikki and Paulo. Coy and Damon also discuss Paper Girls and Saga as some of their favorite recent comic book titles. Damon also opens up about his love of Star Trek and how it influenced his work as he learned to be a writer. It’s a fun, informative conversation with one of the best writers and producers and creators working today. Watchmen airs Sunday nights on HBO and stars Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jeremy Irons.

Here is the official synopsis for the Watchmen: