Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star in a father-son multi-camera comedy for CBS, Deadline has reported. The currently untitled series is co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing). The comedy revolves around Poppa played by Wayans, who is a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced. Things will take a comedic turn when he has to drag his grown son played by Wayans Jr., who inherited all his charm and none of his work ethic, into adulthood before he turns 40.

The premise already sounds exciting as the father-son sitcom pairing has been anticipated for over a decade now. This also marks Wayans’ first major return to a scripted comedy series after he co-created, executive produced and starred in ABC’s fan-favorite sitcom My Wife and Kids, which ran on the network for five seasons between 2001 and 2005. It was on the same series where Wayans Jr., made his TV acting debut with a major recurring role. Wayans Jr. then went on to star in single-camera comedies like New Girl, and Happy Endings. He also headlined CBS’ Happy Together, which lasted only for one season but gave fans a glimpse of what a riot this father-son pairing could be. Wayans guest-starred as Wayans Jr.’s father in an episode titled, ‘Like Father, Like Son.’

Four-time Emmy Nominated Wayans co-created and starred in the fan-favorite sketch series, In Living Color which was loved for its brilliance and ingenuity. The series also featured several previously unknown comedians and actors, including Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, and more. The series also bagged a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series category. He recently starred in Fox’s buddy cop action comedy-drama Lethal Weapon series as Roger Murtaugh along with co-lead Clayne Crawford as Martin Riggs, Keesha Sharp, and Kevin Rahm among others. He will be next seen in Tubi’s noir thriller Cinnamon in an ensemble cast alongside Pam Grier, Hailey Kilgore, David Iacono, and more.

Image via Fox

Beyond Happy Together, the pair also worked together as father and son in the comedy series Happy Endings which featured Wayans Jr. as a main cast member and Wayans as a guest star. Wayans Jr. also appeared on his father’s Showtime sketch comedy The Underground. His other acting credit includes features like Supercool, Cherry and Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Let’s Be Cops, among others. He recently wrapped Netflix’s Players and also is an executive producer on the streamer’s upcoming drama series Glamorous, about a gender-nonconforming queer young man who has to figure out what he wants out of life starring Ben J. Pierce.

No further details about the series are revealed yet, but you can check out Wayans and Wayans Jr's incredible chemistry on Happy Together below: