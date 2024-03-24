The Big Picture Predictable writing fails Damsel, leading to clichés that detract from a potentially good story.

The novel adaptation of the film adds depth and complexity to the plot, addressing issues left unexplored by the movie.

While both versions have flaws, the novel offers a more compelling narrative that delves into the complexities of duty and conflict.

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the ending of Netflix's DamselNetflix's newest fantasy film, Damsel, centers on Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown), the daughter of Lord Bayford (Ray Winstone), whose lands are currently struggling for food and resources. As such, Bayford arranges for Elodie to marry Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) of Aurea, a wealthy and prosperous island kingdom, in exchange for a hefty dowry. Elodie goes along with her duty but soon discovers that her first act as princess is to be thrown down a chasm and into the lair of a dragon (Shohreh Aghdashloo), who begins to hunt her for sadistic sport. Trapped and with no way to contact her family, Elodie must rely on her cunning and clues left by previous victims not only to survive, but also to unravel the mystery of why this brutal practice began in the first place.

Despite its halfway-decent premise, Damsel failed to win over audiences thanks to its predictable writing, which feels like it's pandering to audiences who want to see empowered female characters in fantasy films. A good story is trapped underneath its clichés and lackluster execution, as demonstrated by the marketing. In 2023, author Evelyn Skye wrote a three-hundred-page novel of the screenplay, which included many details that filled in the plot holes from the movie and fleshed out the world and characters. It even included a fully realized draconic language. Some of the best changes come near the end, and when compared to the film version, it's like night and day in terms of quality.

How Does Netflix's 'Damsel' Handle Its Climax?

After evading the dragon, Henry's mother, Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright), decides to appease it by kidnapping Elodie's younger sister, Floria (Brooke Carter), and offering her to the dragon in Elodie's place. This forces Elodie back into the caves to rescue her, armed with her father's sword after he was killed trying to rescue Elodie. She confronts the dragon in her lair and learns that the reason for the sacrifices goes back to the first king of Aurea, who led his knights to kill the dragon. They managed to kill the dragon's three newborn daughters, but when the dragon burned his knights, the king begged for his life. The dragon agreed on the condition that every generation, three members of the royal family would be sacrificed.

Even though dozens of knights have failed to kill the dragon, Elodie, armed with nothing but rags and her father's sword, stabs the dragon in the throat, eye, hand, and chest, before tricking her into burning herself with her own flames. When she has the dragon at her mercy, Elodie explains that the royal family circumnavigated the dragon's price by mingling their blood with that of the princesses they marry, so the dragon has been killing innocents all along. Elodie then uses magic glowworms to heal the dragon, crashes Henry's marriage to the next sacrificial princess, and helps the dragon kill the entire royal family. With the palace in flames and no clear sign of Aurea's next ruler, Elodie, her sister, stepmother (Angela Bassett), and the dragon head back to her country.

This ending sums up everything wrong with the movie: it's bland, predictable, and tries to make its female character seem empowered by literally burning down the oppressive system despite her lackluster personality. The last part is especially egregious because Elodie doesn't do anything to try and fix Aurea. She just murders the royal family and leaves the country to anarchy and chaos. Then there is how it attempts to make the audience sympathize with the dragon. It's certainly tragic that her children were taken from her, but she spent the entire film relishing these deadly games of cat and mouse as she tortures Elodie, like she did countless young women before her. The fact that she's forgiven and healed by Elodie is perhaps meant to represent the mending of past crimes, but it falls short due to the dragon's cruelty and lack of remorse for her actions.

How Does The Novel Handle 'Damsel's' Ending?

Close

The novel keeps many of the same beats, but the details are more expansive. The Aureans are made into desperate refugees who attack the dragon because they've suffered many hardships and are desperate for a home. They did not kill any newborn dragons, but the dragon still attacked their camp in retribution before making the demand for three princesses. The king and queen of Aurea wanted to flee, but their eldest daughter, Victoria (Nicole Joseph), convinced them to go through with the bargain so that she and her sisters could try and kill the dragon via poison. This plan failed, but before she died, Victoria poisoned herself, hoping that the dragon would die after eating her. This happens, but unknown to Victoria, the dragon had a daughter, who only ate her arm. She survives, but the poison causes her to only lay stillborn eggs. She continued the practice of devouring princesses due to a prophecy passed on by her mother before she died: that the princess who survived would usher in a new era of dragons.

The climactic battle between Elodie and the dragon retains certain elements, like Elodie using the dragon's fire against her, but they kill one another before being revived by the magic slugs. During this process, Elodie and the dragon's blood mix together. This results in Elodie gaining the ability to transform into a dragon and the dragon can now lay living eggs. Elodie and the dragon then take revenge against the royal family, but rather than abandon Aurea, Elodie and her sister, Floria, decide to stay and help them rebuild.

This ending isn't perfect by any means, but it accomplishes its message better than the movie due to its complexity. Rather than just a glory-hungry king attacking a dragon unprovoked, this conflict was caused by escalation brought on by desperation, with both parties hurting the other. The explanation of a prophecy helps to explain the dragon's actions. Unlike the movie, where she hunts princesses for sport and revenge, the book dragon hunts the princesses to challenge them to find the one to fulfill the prophecy and revive her species. This offers a more believable reason why Elodie would forgive her and offer to make amends. Even the royal family's demise feels more earnest in the book. While the film has them all incinerated by the dragon, the book has Elodie offer mercy, since she understood the pressure they were under, and gave them a choice of abdication or death. Prince Henry chose to abdicate, while his parents chose death over living with their guilt. This is especially true for King Roderick (Milo Twomey), whose grief over his role in the killings made him unfit to rule the kingdom. Meanwhile, his film counterpart only had three lines and often fell into the background.

Overall, neither version of Damsel is going to shake up the fantasy genre, but the book is the superior version. It still falls into many of the same problems as the movie, but Skye looked at the original screenplay as a foundation for her to fill in the gaps. Her version takes a predictable story about a princess saving herself from a dragon and makes it one that explores the messy nature of conflicts in the name of duty, best highlighted in Victoria's story. Her desire to provide a home for her people made her convince her parents to accept the dragon's deal and ultimately doomed thousands of women to death. Yet Victoria also helps Elodie survive the dragon by leaving clues for her to follow in the tunnels. This results in a story that questions what it means to do one's duty, as well as the tremendous strength and courage required to come to an understanding with one's enemies. Only then would peace be achieved, and a new future be built.

