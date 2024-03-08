The star of Netflix's latest action-adventure may be a damsel, but she's not one that's in distress. Well, despite the title character being trapped in a sacrificial dungeon that houses a bloodthirsty dragon, which would be a bit distressing for just about anyone (though it's still not as disturbing as Netflix raising their prices again). Netflix's Damsel offers a new spin on fairy tale archetypes, showing how a young aspiring princess is forced to fight and survive when she is presented as a sacrifice an unwilling sacrifice by a ruthless and unforgiving queen. All on her own in a dark and desolate cave, Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) will need to use every ounce of grit and determination at her disposal to slay the dragon and make her way back home.

Damsel is led by a pretty enchanting cast, with the star of Damsel also being the lead of some of Netflix's biggest successes. To learn more about who will be joining Elodie in her epic quest, here is our cast and character guide for Damsel.

Millie Bobby Brown

Elodie

The titular damsel of Damsel is Elodie, played by none other than Millie Bobby Brown, which is fitting given that Damsel is a Netflix production. After all, Netflix is the platform that launched Millie Bobby Brown's career into the stratosphere, with easily her most notable performance being the complex telepath Eleven in Stranger Things. Millie Bobby Brown has also worked with Netflix on both of the Enola Holmes films, where she plays the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). A third Enola Holmes film is also reportedly on the way. The acclaimed actor has also starred in the Monsterverse with Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Technically speaking, despite what one may think with the film's title, Elodie isn't a princess when Damsel begins. At least not yet, as she's the daughter of Lord (Ray Winstone) and Lady Bayford (Angela Bassett), the former of whom has arranged for Elodie to marry into the royal family. The idea of an arranged marriage to a total stranger doesn't exactly sound enticing, but Elodie soon forms a connection with the prince that she is betrothed to.

When Elodie thinks she's found the love of her life, she is horrified to discover that the royal family are members of a nefarious cult. They sacrifice Elodie by throwing her into a deep, dark abyss in a nearby mountain. Elodie survives the fall but soon learns she's not alone in this cave. It's also the home of a violent fire-breathing dragon, who has been devouring sacrificial "damsels" long before Elodie was thrown into the pit. Elodie, not one to be duped by an evil family or a vile dragon, utilizes a variety of survival skills to escape the cave and confront those who wronged her.

Ray Winstone

Lord Bayford

Veteran character actor Ray Winstone will be playing Lord Bayford. Winstone's track record of over 100 IMDb-credited roles includes everything from animated roles like Papa Bear from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish to live-action roles like Dreykov in Black Widow.

Being Elodie's father figure, Lord Bayford is constantly looking for ways to better the livelihood of his family and the citizens he oversees. The opportunity for growth comes when Bayford arranges with Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright) to marry Elodie off to Prince Henry (Nick Robinson). Marrying your daughter off to a stranger without her consent or permission certainly isn't the noblest thing for a noble to do. Still, it's also likely that not even Lord Bayford could have predicted the horrific scenario Elodie would end up experiencing.

Angela Bassett

Lady Bayford

Elodie's more understanding mother figure, Lady Bayford, will be played by Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett. Another brilliant, acclaimed actor with a vast resume of diverse content, Bassett has done it all, from hit superhero films like the Black Panther films to widely beloved television shows like 9-1-1.

Unlike Lord Bayford, Lady Bayford seems much more mindful of Elodie's health and well-being. As soon as Elodie is betrothed to Prince Henry, Lady Bayford expresses immediate concern and distrust of the royal family. She doesn't necessarily view them as "good people," and it appears that her suspicions will be proven right should she learn what the Queen has planned for Elodie.

Brooke Carter

Floria

One of Damsel's more mysterious characters is Floria, played by The Alienist and The Peripheral star Brooke Carter.

Judging from Floria's brief appearances in the trailer for Damsel, she appears to be a close companion of Elodie, possibly being a sister or simply a close friend of hers. It's also clear that she will be instrumental in helping find out what happened to Elodie when she doesn't return from her travels with the Queen and Prince.

Nick Robinson

Prince Henry

One of the major villains in Damsel, the role of Prince Henry will be played by Jurassic World and Love, Simon star Nick Robinson.

The classic archetype of a dashing prince, Henry quite literally sweeps Elodie off of her feet. Arranged marriage aside, Henry appears to genuinely like Elodie at first, and the feeling seems to be reciprocated by Elodie. However, it becomes abundantly clear that Henry is only truly loyal to his evil Queen of a mother as he effortlessly and cruelly throws Elodie into the pit without a second thought.

Robin Wright

Queen Isabelle

Last but certainly not least, eight-time Emmy nominee Robin Wright will portray the villainous Queen Isabelle. With a list of iconic roles such as Jenny Curran from Forest Gump, Claire Underwood from House of Cards, Antiope from Wonder Woman, and more, Damsel serves as a welcome return for Robin Wright to the fantasy genre. That's because one of Wright's most famous roles is from another fantasy classic, The Princess Bride.

When Queen Isabelle first meets Elodie, the matriarch seems to be a benevolent ruler who welcomes the young woman into her family with open arms. However, Elodie and Lord Bayford really should have listened to Lady Bayford's warning and advice. For what could very well be over a decade now, for reasons only someone as evil as her can understand, Queen Isabelle has been sacrificing young women to the dragon's pit, fully aware that she is responsible for the deaths of several innocent lives. Little does she know that Elodie is a bit different and is going to take this seemingly impossible challenge head-on.

Damsel Damsel sees Millie Bobby Brown as a dutiful, well, damsel, who agrees to marry a handsome prince — only to discover it was all a trap: The royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She’s then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, relying solely on her wits and will to survive. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Cast Robin Wright , Ray Winstone Millie Bobby Brown , Shohreh Aghdashloo , Angela Bassett Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Studio Netflix

