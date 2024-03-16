Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Damsel

Damsel, at first glance, might seem like your typical high-concept fairy tale: a princess is trapped in a cave and must outwit a fire-breathing dragon. However, there's more than a few twists to this tale. The princess, Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown), was cast down to the cave after a marriage to save her kingdom went south. As for the dragon, she steals every scene she's in due to her hypnotic voice as well as her righteous rage, the latter of which is given a compelling reason as the film goes on. Viewers may be thinking to themselves, "Wait, that dragon sounds familiar!" — and that's because the dragon is voiced by prolific actress Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Aghdashloo is no stranger to genre fare, as she's played a supporting role in a number of projects. These include Star Trek Beyond, Arcane, and most recently Ghostbusters: Afterlife as the voice of the demonic Gozer. Aghdashloo's signature voice, combined with her ability to sink into a role no matter the size, has become a standout to genre fans. It also helped her land a nomination for an Academy Award for her performance in House of Sand and Fog.

Shohreh Aghdashloo Earned Her First Oscar Nomination for 'House of Sand and Fog'

House of Sand and Fog, based on the novel by Andre Dubus III, depicts the struggle for ownership of a house; the parties laying claim to said house have their own reasons for wanting it. For Kathy Nicolo (Jennifer Connelly), the house represents the last bastion of security she has after her struggles with drug addiction and her marriage falling apart. For Massoud Behrani (Ben Kingsley), it's the promise of the American dream after he fled Iran with his wife Nadereh (Shohreh Aghdashloo) and their children. Ironically, the film itself was a promise of sorts to Aghdashloo as it marked her return to the screen after two decades. "What I like about this story is that it's about dignity, integrity, love, saving face — it shows it all," Aghdashloo said in an interview with SFGate during House of Sand and Fog's promo. She further compared the role of Nadereh to her own experiences as an Iranian woman, as well as how she lobbied to play the role. "In the beginning, you might think the story is about East facing West. But then you realize it's much greater than that."

While the bulk of House of Sand and Fog is centered on the conflict between Connelly and Kingsley's characters, Aghdashloo has plenty of moments to shine. The standout scene comes toward the end of the film, when matters escalate to the point where Massoud and Nahdereh's son Esmail (Jonathan Ahdout) is fatally wounded by police officer Lester Burdon (Ron Eldard), with whom Kathy's been having an affair. Driven to despair, Massoud gives Nadereh tea laced with an overdose of pills before killing himself. Prior to this, Nadereh tells her husband, "I dreamt of a bird trapped in our empty house — it was trying to find a way out. It fluttered around hitting the walls. I could feel the air from the wings on my face. I opened the window... and it flew away." Aghdashloo pours a mountain of emotion into these lines — enough to crack the hardest of hearts, and enough to underline just how much this struggle has cost everyone involved.

Aghdashloo's performance led to a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 76th Academy Awards. It was one of three nominations that House of Sand and Fog received; the other two were Best Actor for Kingsley and Best Original Score for the late James Horner. While the film didn't pick up any awards, Aghdashloo would continue to secure roles throughout the next two decades. She even shared her audition tape for the film in 2020 in a message to encourage aspiring actors.

Shohreh Aghdashloo Is a Different Kind of Mother in 'Damsel'

Interestingly enough, Damsel also places Aghdashloo in a maternal role. While Elodie is struggling to escape the dragon's wrath, she comes across a trio of broken eggshells. The dragon ultimately reveals that her last three children were slaughtered by the descendants of Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright). Isabelle and her descendants promised to sacrifice three daughters to replace the ones the dragon lost — only they have been skirting this rule by having the princess marry Isabelle's son Henry (Nick Robinson) and sacrificing them to the dragon. Once the truth is revealed, Elodie rescues her sister Floria (Brooke Carter) and lets the dragon burn Isabelle's kingdom to the ground.

Throughout her career, Shohreh Aghdashloo has proven herself to be an immensely talented actress — whether through her vocal work or physical performance. Damsel is just another reminder of her tremendous talent.

Damsel is available to stream on Netflix.

