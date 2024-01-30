The Big Picture Millie Bobby Brown takes on a new role in Damsel as a determined princess who must fight for survival against a fire-breathing dragon.

Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo praises Brown's exceptional performance and her ability to convey suffering and pain in the intense film.

Damsel promises to be an action-packed, transformational fantasy that pushes the limits and delivers a roller-coaster experience for the audience.

It’s been a moment since we saw Millie Bobby Brown in action. The Stranger Things actor will soon star in Netflix’s fantasy feature Damsel and will be seen engaging in some high-octane action. As such, any look at the upcoming film is highly anticipated. Now, Total Films has unveiled a new look at the upcoming feature which sees Brown drenched in blood in a majestic room as she determinedly walks towards someone.

While most details about the Juan Carlos Fresnadillo-directed feature are kept tightly under wraps as the release date nears, more information is trickling down and, overall, Damsel to be an action-packed fantasy that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Brown is no stranger to action sequences or blood given she has Stranger Things and Enola Holmes franchise to her credit, but fans have never seen her the way she’s presented in the upcoming film.

In Damsel, Brown plays Princess Elodie, who dutifully agrees to marry a young Prince. Things take a turn when she realizes that the royal family only wants to sacrifice her to pay an ancient debt. She soon finds herself thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon. On realizing that no one is coming to save her, she finally takes things in her own hands. Along with Brown, the movie also cast Angela Bassett as Elodie's stepmother Lady Bayford, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone as the King, Nick Robinson as Prince Henry, and Brooke Carter as Henry's younger sister Floria. Fresnadillo directs from a script by Dan Mazeau.

Millie Bobby Brown Pushed Her Limits for ‘Damsel’

"She was exceptional," director Fresnadillo raves, speaking about Brown’s approach to the character and the way she approached the film’s brutality. As for the emotional demands of the tough shoot, "She understood that this needed to be an extreme survival experience. And in order to make that believable, you have to convey suffering and pain.” Certainly, the transition from being a damsel to your own hero won’t be an easy one and with the themes of survival and all the action involved, Brown might have had quite an interesting time while filming. Fresnadillo further elaborated that Damsel is about “transformation. About a girl becoming a woman – and you need to really feel the intensity of it. We didn’t want to cheat any of that, and that’s why we pushed all the limits to make this a huge roller coaster of an experience for the audience."

Damsel will hit Netflix on March 8. Meanwhile, you can learn more details about the feature with our guide here and check out the new image below:

Image via Netflix/Total Film