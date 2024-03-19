The Big Picture Netflix's Damsel remains on top, with 86.1 million views in just 10 days.

The film "flips the script" on traditional princess stories, showcasing Princess Elodie as a brave warrior.

Watch a new behind-the-scenes video featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and more.

There's definitely nothing distressing about this news — for the second consecutive week, Netflix's Damsel held the top spot on the streaming platform, garnering 50.8 million views and becoming the week's most-viewed title. In a span of just 10 days, the film amassed a total of 86.1 million views, securing the #1 position in 87 countries and making it into the Top 10 in 93 countries. To celebrate the achievement, Collider is delighted to be working with Netflix to bring our readers an exclusive look at a behind-the-scenes featurette from the film, entitled "Flipping the Genre," featuring star Millie Bobby Brown.

Based on the novel of the same name, by author Evelyn Skye, Brown takes on the role of the Princess Elodie, who is betrothed to a dashing prince and, although apprehensive, decides to go ahead with the match as she believes in fulfilling her royal duty and wants to make her family proud. However, she soon uncovers a sinister plot by the royal family to sacrifice her to settle an age-old debt. After this shocking betrayal, Elodie is thrown into a dark cave, guarded by a terrifying and gigantic dragon, soon realizing that nobody will be able to rescue her except herself. It's at this point the Princess knows that if she is to make it out alive, she's going to have to take matters into her own hands and deal with this dragon herself.

Brown appears in the featurette alongside co-stars Angela Bassett, Nick Robinson, Robin Wright, Shohreh Aghdashaloo, and Ray Winstone, as well as director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, and explains how the film attempts to flip the script on the traditional "damsel in distress" stereotype we've seen from movies that feature princesses in peril. Showcasing clips from the movie, we see the cast explain in detail why Elodie is different from other princesses, with an enthusiastic Brown admitting she may be in distress, briefly, before becoming a warrior.

'Damsel' Is a "Visually Stunning" Film

In her review of the film, Collider's Maggie Lovitt hailed the aesthetic and visuals of the movie:

"Damsel is a visually stunning film. So much so, that it’s hard to believe that it was made-for-streaming, rather than made-for-screen. The dragon is a marvel to watch in action, particularly when it prepares to unleash its molten wrath on Elodie. The glow worms Elodie comes in contact with in the cave are another visual treat as their soft blue hues glisten and glimmer, lighting her way."

Damsel is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out our exclusive featurette, "Flipping the Genre," above.

Damsel 5 10 Damsel sees Millie Bobby Brown as a dutiful, well, damsel, who agrees to marry a handsome prince — only to discover it was all a trap: The royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She’s then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, relying solely on her wits and will to survive. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Cast Robin Wright , Ray Winstone Millie Bobby Brown , Shohreh Aghdashloo , Angela Bassett Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Studio Netflix

