The Big Picture In Netflix's Damsel, Princess Elodie's seemingly happy marriage turns out to be a lie, and she is trapped in a cave with a dragon as a sacrifice.

Despite her initial vulnerability, Elodie proves to be resilient and resourceful, finding ways to outsmart the dragon.

Angela Bassett and Robin Wright also star in the upcoming fantasy drama.

In a new image from Damsel, shared by Total Film, shows Millie Bobby Brown's Princess Elodie is seen wandering the woods, lost and overdressed. The dark fantasy drama follows Elodie as she's tricked into marrying Prince Henry (Nick Robinson), with whom she expects a happily ever after. Unfortunately for the princess, that turns out to be a lie, and what awaits the protagonist of the story is much more sinister than expected.

Instead of a marriage to her prince, Elodie is instead used as a sacrifice to settle an ancient debt, and left in a cave to be eaten by a dragon. But what the family never counted on was Elodie being more resilient than she appeared to be, with the princess having the strength to think of ways to beat the dragon. The new image from Total Film appears to be fairly early on in the story, with Elodie wandering alone, and still in her cumbersome gown rather than the more battle-ready look she sports in the poster.

Netflix and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the director behind Damsel, needed a powerful supporting cast for the story. Angela Bassett will portray Lady Bayford, Elodie's stepmother, and one of the most important characters in the upcoming fantasy adventure. The actress recently received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in last year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Basset will star in Damsel alongside Robin Wright. Elodie's upcoming adventure is shaping up to be one of the streaming platform's biggest offerings for next year, before Millie Bobby Brown returns to one of Netflix's biggest productions.

Millie Bobby Brown Trades Dragons for Demogorgons

Image via Total Film

The first teaser for Damsel established how tough Elodie's journey will be once the movie premieres on Netflix next year, with the princess isolated while a mythological beast hunts her. After Millie Bobby Brown portrays the brave princess as she tries to escape the claws of the dragon, she'll return to what has become her most famous character, reprising her role as Eleven in the fifth season of Stranger Things, with production on the blockbuster series set to begin soon.

You can check out the trailer from Damsel below, before the movie premieres on Netflix in 2024: