The Big Picture Millie Bobby Brown's talent has propelled her career since her breakout role in Stranger Things.

In the upcoming Netflix fantasy feature Damsel, Brown's character, Princess Elodie, faces a challenging journey and must rely on her own strength and intelligence to survive.

Damsel aims to challenge the traditional damsel in distress trope, with Brown transitioning from damsel to hero in her role.

Talent has a way of shining through even from a very young age, and for Millie Bobby Brown that has certainly been the case. Shooting to stardom as the telekinetic Eleven on Netflix's 2016 sci-fi horror television series Stranger Things, Brown has seen her career take massive strides since. The actress will be rekindling the working relationship shared with Netflix with the release of the upcoming original fantasy feature, Damsel. Looking ahead to what seems to be another year packed with mega offerings from Netflix, the streamer has released a new poster for Brown's latest work and one thing is clear - this damsel needs no saving.

The journey to this mysterious lands of princesses and magical beasts is set for March 8, and Brown's Princess Elodie is set for an emotional rollercoaster. Fulfilling her duties as a royal, Elodie believes she is set to marry into a family that cherishes her and to a prince that loves her. The fantasy is quickly dispelled when the young princess realizes that Prince Charming is anything but, and his family are not far behind. Her new in-laws harbor a terrible secret, and if Elodie is to survive she must rely on her own wits or certain death awaits. The new image has Brown gripping a sword firmly and intently, with fire blazing behind her. It is clear - this is not a fairytale.

Beholden to a dangerous fire-breathing dragon residing within their realm, the royal family Elodie marries into, need her to settle an old pact. To satiate the beast, a young woman is fed to the creature every few years, and on this occasion, Elodie is on the menu. Nick Robinson stars as Prince Henry from whom Elodie will receive no help. As such, she must pit her wits and strength against the dragon's fire and blood.

Damsel to Hero

Directed by 28 Weeks Later's Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written and executive produced by Dan Mazeau (Fast X), Damsel has assembled a team of multiple talented actors that could help enrich the story. The fantasy feature casts Angela Bassett as Elodie's stepmother Lady Bayford, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone as the King, and Brooke Carter as Henry's younger sister Floria. Damsel is set to go against the perception of a damsel in distress, and Fresnadillo believes that Brown fits the bill for transitioning from damsel to hero."We were lucky when Millie liked the script," the director says. "We needed somebody who was growing up in the journey of this movie – becoming a much more empowered woman alongside the character."

Damsel will arrive Netflix on March 8. In the meantime, you can learn more details about the feature with our guide here and check out the new image below: