The Big Picture Millie Bobby Brown stars in Netflix's upcoming fantasy action feature, Damsel, as a princess who must fight a fire-breathing dragon to survive.

The film challenges the damsel in distress trope, making Brown's character the hero of her own story and showcasing her butt-kicking skills.

Damsel is part of Netflix's impressive lineup of highly-anticipated productions, which includes shows like The Brothers Sun and Griselda, as well as feature films like Good Grief and Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver.

Millie Bobby Brown’s date with a bloodthirsty, fire-breathing dragon has been decided as Netflix reveals that its upcoming fantasy action feature, Damsel, will arrive on March 8, 2024. Part of the streamer’s grandiose year packed with highly-anticipated productions, the Stranger Things star will step out of the Upside Down and into a cave as she dukes it out with the scaly reptile. Joining her in the Juan Carlos Fresnadillo-helmed feature film are Robin Wright (House of Cards), Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Nick Robinson (Love, Simon), Ray Winstone (Snow White and the Huntsman), and Shohreh Aghdashloo (Renfield).

Damsel pits brains and brawn against fire and blood as Brown’s Elodie is sent away to marry who she thinks is the man of her dreams. Unfortunately, this Prince Charming is anything but, and his family is even worse, being the complete antithesis of a loving set of in-laws. While Elodie thinks she’s going to live the life of her dreams after the arranged pairing, she soon discovers that the kingdom of her betrothed harbors a dark secret.

To keep peace with a dangerous dragon who lives outside the walls, the royals must sacrifice a woman to the beast every few years to keep it satisfied and satiated. When Elodie is dropped into the pit with no one to save her but herself, she reaches deep for the courage and strength to give the dragon the fight of its life and make it out alive. Obviously, the film’s title teases that it will rail against the trope of the damsel in distress, making Brown’s character the hero of her story.

'Damsel' Is the Latest Collaboration Between Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix

Starring as a butt-kicking strong female lead shouldn’t be a problem for Brown who’s been one of Netflix's biggest rising stars over the last few years. First getting her start on Netflix’s Stranger Things, her character, Eleven, has proven time and time again to be the biggest asset to the young team. Brown also nabbed the leading role in Netflix’s adaptation of Nancy Springer’s graphic novel series, Enola Holmes. The precocious younger sister of Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes, Enola got herself in and out of plenty of sticky situations in the first two films, with the same level of adventure expected in the upcoming threequel. Following Damsel, Brown is set to appeal in the Russo Brother's-directed Electric State for the platform.

Damsel isn't the only exciting upcoming project on the streamer's calender, Netflix recently dropped a sizzle reel showing off its impressive slate of content set to arrive in the new year. Included in the lineup are shows including the Michelle Yeoh-led The Brothers Sun, Sofía Vergara’s turn as a ruthless drug lord in Griselda, and Season 1 of Dead Boy Detectives. As for feature-length fare, Netflix has a slew of other titles on the way including Good Grief, Society of the Snow, Lift, 3 Body Problem, and the follow-up to Zack Snyder’s futuristic sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver.

Catch Damsel when it arrives on Netlix on March 8, 2024. Until then, read everything we know about it in Collider’s handy guide.

