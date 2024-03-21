The Big Picture Rodeo FX did the VFX for Netflix's Damsel, transforming Portugal's landscapes into a vibrant kingdom with epic creatures and glowing caves.

Detailed concept art and matte painting brought the mystical land of Aurea to life, including the Dragon's Gate and enchanting Glow Worms.

Damsel's VFX work was a team effort, rendering everything from lush landscapes to intense dragon scenes.

There are few names in VFX with as sterling a reputation as Rodeo FX. Opening in Canada in 2006, the company's fingerprints can be found on some of the biggest and most acclaimed television series and films to come out since then, including Blade Runner 2049, Pacific Rim, Birdman, The Sandman, and Stranger Things. Most recently, they joined forces with Netflix once again for Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown as a princess forced to adapt, survive, and escape a cave with a fire-breathing dragon after being deceived by the royal family she married into. With the fantasy feature now available to stream, Collider is excited to share a look at a VFX reel showcasing how the countryside and sets morphed into a sprawling kingdom with a few skeletons in its caves.

Much of Damsel was filmed in and around Portugal in Southwestern Europe from February to June 2022. Through the power of VFX, however, the rolling hills and plains were transformed into bustling fields and misty mountains with the stunning castle of Aurea rising in the middle of it all. To add extra vibrance, trees, and shrubbery were injected all around, creating a feeling of a land that existed well before our time. Rodeo, under the direction of their VFX supervisor Mathieu Dupuis, did extensive matte painting for the film, working with live footage to make everything from the fields to the crystal caves Elodie (Brown) traverses through pop with color. Their concept art, which we can also share, also shows the painstaking process behind every environment featured on-screen with many of the pieces employed as-is in the final product on Netflix.

Building the Kingdom of Aurea came with its fair share of challenges, of course. The Dragon's Gate, which Elodie and her family marvel at as they sail into Aurea, was especially troublesome thanks to the fog surrounding the imposing statues. It was important to make something fearsome enough that warranted their reactions as they crossed the threshold into Elodie's new home, and the breakdown shows how it was accomplished by rendering the statues and using a balance of silhouette and atmospheric simulation. Creatures, too, were a part of Rodeo FX's responsibilities. Their work largely revolved around the Glow Worms, the friendly, sticky little blue fellas that lit Elodie's way and healed her burns. These creatures were built with a mix of rigging, animation, and an interactive slime pass from Rodeo's creature FX department to make them perfectly wriggly, slimy, and fluorescent for every scene.

'Damsel's VFX Work Was a Team Effort

Close

While reviews for Damsel were mixed, the VFX work did earn some praise from critics thanks to the extensive work of everyone involved. Rodeo had plenty of experience in the fantasy realm coming into the feature as they previously scored three Emmy wins for their efforts on Game of Thrones, but they were only a piece of the talented effects team. Production designer Patrick Tatopoulos created the concept for the dragon, voiced by Shoreh Agdashloo, while VFX supervisor Nigel Denton-Howes led the team in making it a terrifying, dynamic force with molten fire breath.

Behind the camera for the fantasy film was Juan Carlos Fresnadillo with Dan Mazeau penning the script. Damsel was developed alongside a novelization by Evelyn Skye released in advance of the feature in April 2023. While most of the runtime is focused on the cat-and-mouse game between Brown's Elodie and the Agdashloo-voiced dragon, a starry supporting cast surrounds them, including The Gentlemen's Ray Winstone alongside Angela Bassett, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, Robin Wright, Milo Twomey, and Nicole Joseph.

Damsel is now streaming on Netflix. Get an exclusive look at the before and after shots courtesy of Rodeo FX in the gallery above as well as the breakdown video below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Damsel 5 10 Damsel sees Millie Bobby Brown as a dutiful, well, damsel, who agrees to marry a handsome prince — only to discover it was all a trap: The royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She’s then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, relying solely on her wits and will to survive. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Cast Robin Wright , Ray Winstone Millie Bobby Brown , Shohreh Aghdashloo , Angela Bassett Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Studio Netflix

Watch on Netflix