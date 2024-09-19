Millie Bobby Brown is known for becoming a star thanks to Stranger Things. But the science fiction television series isn't the only Netflix production involving the actress that has reached new heights of success. The company has released a detailed report showcasing which Netflix titles were the most successful ones during the first half of this year, and Damsel has obtained more than 114 million views since it became a part of the platform's catalog. The dark fantasy story performed better than titles such as Lift, the heist production starring Kevin Hart.

Damsel tells the story of Elodie (Brown), a young woman who was about to be a part of an arranged marriage with Prince Henry (Nick Robinson). The union didn't seem so bad. Both parties had a desire to travel that could bring them closer together after initially having no interest in one another. But the world of Damsel suffered under the threat of a dragon (voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo) and the legacy of a deal the creature had made with a king a long time ago. With no time to waste, Elodie had to prevent another sacrifice from taking place in order to please the dangerous creature.

The story of Damsel was written by Dan Mazeau, who also worked on last year's Fast X. But Netflix knew that they needed a filmmaker who could take the dark fantasy genre to an entirely different level for Elodie's journey, which is why the company hired Juan Carlos Fresnadillo for the task. Long before the filmmaker took a deep dive into the world of Aurea, Fresnadillo worked on television titles such as Salvation and Falling Water. Damsel ended up becoming one of the biggest projects of the artist's career.

Millie Bobby Brown Returns to Hawkins

Millie Bobby Brown can be considered one of Netflix's biggest stars, and the company is very aware of that fact. After taking a break from Hawkins to work on Damsel and the Enola Holmes movies, it's time for the actress to return to her most iconic role. The fifth season of Stranger Things will bring the story of Eleven to a close, as she confronts Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one last time in order to save her home and her family. The new episodes of the massive Netflix hit are currently in production, and they're expected to hit the platform at some point next year.

