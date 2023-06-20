Millie Bobby Brown shot to fame in 2016 in Netflix's sci-fi horror television series Stranger Things. Although Brown was only 12 years old when she first took on the role of the telekinetic Eleven, her talent was already clear to see. It should come as no surprise that Brown's career has continued to move from strength to strength since that breakout role. As well as going on to star in a handful of Hollywood blockbusters, Millie Bobby Brown has recently taken on the role of a producer in her Enola Holmes franchise. Her latest film, Damsel (2023), is set to release this fall, with Brown starring as the lead character Princess Elodie as well as executive producing.

Damsel follows the story of Elodie, who, after a startling betrayal, finds herself trapped in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon. Resigned to the fact that no one is coming to save her, Elodie realizes that the only person she can rely on to ensure her survival is herself. Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Damsel.

When and Where Is Damsel Releasing?

Damsel will release worldwide on Netflix on October 13, 2023. Given Netflix's refusal to commit to theatrical releases, it's unlikely you'll get to see this movie on the big screen. Damsel is likely to remain exclusively on the streaming giant's platform, with plans starting at $6.99 per month.

Is There a Trailer for Damsel?

There is no full-length trailer for Damsel just yet, but don't forget to bookmark this page to be the first to know when the video is released. In the meantime, check out Netflix's "Save the Date" 2023 films preview below, which features a few brief clips of the upcoming Damsel, as well as many other movies you can watch on Netflix this year.

In the first of these clips, we see Princess Elodie cowering in fear as she comes face-to-face with the fire-breathing dragon. Additionally, we see a shot of Elodie alone on a boat looking troubled, and we suspect this could be during her journey to her new life with the royal family. Has Elodie been forced to leave her loved ones behind in order to marry Prince Henry? We also get a first look at some of the supporting cast in their roles, including Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford and Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle. Finally, we see Princess Elodie armed with a sword as she prepares for the battle of a lifetime.

What Is Damsel About?

Damsel begins with a dutiful young woman, Elodie, agreeing to marry a man she believes to be her perfect Prince Charming. Soon, however, Elodie comes to realize that the marriage was nothing more than a cruel trap. The royal family she was promised to join has in fact invited her into their fold to serve as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. To appease the bloodthirsty dragon they are indebted to, Elodie's new family throws her into the dragon's pit. With no one coming to save the doomed Princess, Elodie must rely on her own wits and save herself from certain death. Damsel is the latest installment in a long line of movies and television shows breaking the boundaries of the "damsels in distress" trope, and we can't wait to see exactly how the badass Princess Elodie manages to outsmart her captors.

Who's In the Cast of Damsel?

Millie Bobby Brown plays the lead role of Princess Elodie. Joining her is Nick Robinson (Jurassic World) as Prince Henry, Angela Bassett (Black Panther) as Elodie's stepmother Lady Bayford, Robin Wright (The Princess Bride) as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone (The Departed) as the King, Ricky Guillart (Dear Earth) as Sir Oded, and Brooke Carter (The Peripheral) as Prince Henry's younger sister. The following actors will also appear in various roles; Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Sam Sharma (Operation Cobra), Saif Mohsen (They Cloned Tyrone), Sonya Nisa (Red Rose), Elmano Sancho (Filha da Lei), and Erickson Santos Gomes (Quer o Destino).

When and Where Did Damsel Film?

Damsel was officially announced in March 2020, with casting announcements following in November of the same year. Shooting began in February 2022 in and around Portugal in Southwestern Europe and wrapped on July 1, 2022.

Who Made Damsel?

Damsel is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) and written and executive produced by Dan Mazeau (Fast X). Other executive producers include Sue Baden-Powell (Alpha), Mark Bomback (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Millie Bobby Brown, and Robert Brown (Hell's Kitchen). Larry Fong (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) serves as the movie's cinematographer, with music by Jane Antonia Cornish (Maleficent). PMCA Productions and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films serve as the movie's production companies, with Netflix handling distribution.

