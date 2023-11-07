The Big Picture Millie Bobby Brown takes on a new adventurous role in the fantasy film Damsel, where her character, Elodie, must survive after being tricked into a dangerous situation.

Damsel features an impressive cast, including Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, and Ray Winstone, adding to the excitement and anticipation for the film.

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and produced by Brown herself, Damsel won't be available on Netflix until 2024.

Behold! Netflix’s Geeked Week is upon us and the streamer is already delivering some exciting content. Known for her adventurous roles on the platform’s hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, and the on-screen adaptation of Nancy Springer’s mystery novel collection, Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown is hopping into the fantasy realm for her next project, Damsel. A poster released today reveals a new peek of the film outside a one-off image and Netflix’s sizzle reel, which was dropped several months ago and featured sneak peeks of other 2023 productions including Luther: The Fallen Sun and The Killer.

In Damsel, Brown stars as Elodie, a young woman who thinks she’s hit the jackpot after accepting her dream proposal from the most eligible bachelor in all the land. Excited about her new life, Elodie has the rug pulled out from under her when she realizes the entire engagement has been a clever ruse. Seeking to pay back an old debt to a dangerous and bloodthirsty dragon, Elodie’s new family only wanted her as a sacrifice to the fire-breathing beast. After being tossed into the dark and dank pit, it’s sink or swim for Elodie after realizing that no one is coming to save her, and she must be her own hero.

Who Else Is in 'Damsel'?

While Brown’s attachment is enough to catch the attention of her massive following, the film’s creative team didn’t stop there. Also included in the impressive call sheet are Angela Bassett (the Black Panther franchise) as Lady Bayford, Robin Wright (House of Cards) as Queen Isabelle, Nick Robinson (Jurassic World) as Prince Henry, and Ray Winstone (The Departed) as the King. The feature’s ensemble includes Brooke Carter (The Peripheral), Ricky Guillart (Dear Earth), Sonya Nisa (Red Rose), Elmano Sancho (Filha da Lei), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Sam Sharma (Operation Cobra), Saif Mohsen (They Cloned Tyrone), and Erickson Santos Gomes (Quer o Destino).

28 Weeks Later helmer Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directed Damsel from a script penned by Dan Mazeau (Fast X). Along with starring, Brown also serves as an executive producer alongside Mazeau, Robert Brown (Hell’s Kitchen), Mark Bomback (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), and Sue Baden-Powell (Alpha).

Although Damsel was included in Netflix’s 2023 preview roundup, the film won’t be arriving on the streamer until 2024. Until then, be sure you set up your account on the platform to be ready for Brown's latest action-packed project. Check out everything we know about Damsel here — you can view the new poster and add the film to your watchlist below.

Damsel Damsel sees Millie Bobby Brown as a dutiful, well, damsel, who agrees to marry a handsome prince — only to discover it was all a trap: The royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She’s then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, relying solely on her wits and will to survive. Release Date October 13, 2023 Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Cast Millie Bobby Brown, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone Runtime 85 minutes Genres Action, Adventure, Fantasy Studio Netflix

