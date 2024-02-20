The Big Picture Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel , as a young bride-turned-sacrifice facing a dark future against a fire-breathing dragon.

Damsel features a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett and Robin Wright.

Stay tuned for Damsel 's release on March 8, 2024, showcasing a tense twist on classic fairytales.

Millie Bobby Brown is giving Nick Robinson googly eyes in a sneak peek at Netflix’s upcoming fantasy adventure film, Damsel. In the clip, Brown’s Princess Elodie has just arrived at the castle of her young suitor, Prince Henry (Robinson), and is greeted by both Henry and his mother, Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright). Showing off not only her beauty but also her sharp wit, the Princess makes a proper first impression on her future in-laws. On the surface, things seem cool and calm during their first chat as both Elodie and Henry appear smitten with one another, but those who have seen the trailers or read the logline for the film will know that the future is dark for the young woman as she’ll go toe-to-toe with a monstrous dragon deep within the pits of the castle.

Today’s inside look also features glimpses of the story’s supporting characters, such as Angela Bassett as Elodie’s stepmother Lady Bayford, and Ray Winstone as the King. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Rickey Guillart (Dear Earth) as Sir Oded and Brooke Carter (The Peripheral) as Prince Henry’s younger sister. They’ll be joined by an assortment of other characters played by Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Saif Mohsen (They Cloned Tyrone), Elmano Sancho (Filha da Lei), Erickson Santos Gomes (Quer o Destino), and Sonya Nisa (Red Rose).

Although its creation was first announced back in 2020,Damsel went through the wringer when it came to nailing down a release date. The feature was initially said to arrive in 2023 but met some setbacks, with the streamer finally giving us the date of March 8, 2024, for Brown to rise from the ashes and duke it out with a fire-breathing beast.

'Damsel' Is Part of Netflix’s Packed 2024 Slate

Aside from bringing the heat with Damsel, Netflix’s lineup over the next year is also boasting a slew of exciting titles for audiences to binge and stream to their heart’s delight. The top of 2024 saw the arrival of the Michelle Yeoh-led action series, The Brothers Sun, with other shows like 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Season 3 of Bridgerton also enjoying a place on the docket. Meanwhile, many are getting pumped about Cameron Diaz’s return to acting opposite Jamie Foxx in Back in Action, the long-awaited third installment to the Beverly Hills Cop franchise’s next chapter Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and the second half of Zack Snyder’s cosmic epic, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

Check out the new clip from Damsel below and read everything we know about it in our handy-dandy guide.

