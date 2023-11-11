The Big Picture Millie Bobby Brown stars as a young princess in Damsel who is betrayed by her husband's family and thrown into a cave with a dragon.

The movie features a talented cast including Angela Bassett and Robin Wright.

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and penned by Dan Mazeau, Damsel promises to be an action-packed fantasy flick that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Millie Bobby Brown better get it together if she has any hopes for survival in her next feature. Following the latest image from Netflix’s upcoming fantasy action flick Damsel, the streamer has dropped the first official trailer courtesy of Geeked Week. Along with the Stranger Things star, the movie will feature performances from Angela Bassett (the Black Panther franchise) and Robin Wright (House of Cards), which means that although Brown’s protagonist may be in distress, the film’s viewership numbers will likely soar through the roof.

In Damsel, Brown stars as the young Princess Elodie, who has been tasked with being wed in an arranged marriage. Luckily for her, Elodie’s future hubby seemed like her dream man. After traveling to her new home, she discovers that her Prince Charming is anything but, and that he and his family have brought her there for sinister purposes. Owing a massive debt to an ancient dragon, Elodie’s new relatives plan on sacrificing her to the beast as a form of payment. Tossed into the pit with no one but herself to rely on, the young woman will need to become her own savior if she has any hope of survival. The trailer shows Elodie's dance with the dragon, finding her way around in the darkened maze while avoiding the giant reptile's fiery rage. In what's explained to her by Queen Isabelle (Wright) as nothing more than her duty to protect a kingdom that - until a few days ago - she wasn't even a part of, the task of being a sacrifice is spelled out for the young woman. Kingdoms will collide in the feature as Elodie rises to the task, just not in the way the Queen and her subjects hoped.

Along with Basset and Wright as Lady Bayford and Queen Isabelle, respectively, the rest of the starring cast includes Nick Robinson (Jurassic World) as Elodie’s betrothed Prince Henry, Ray Winstone (The Departed) as the King, Brooke Carter (The Peripheral) as Prince Henry’s younger sister, and Ricky Guillart (Dear Earth) as Sir Oded. Joining the ensemble cast are Saif Mohsen (They Cloned Tyrone), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Elmano Sancho (Filha da Lei), Sam Sharma (Operation Cobra), Sonya Nisa (Red Rose), and Erickson Santos Gomes (Quer o Destino).

Who’s the Creative Team Behind Damsel?

28 Weeks Later director, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is the helmer behind the Netflix action movie while Dan Mazeau (Fast X) penned the script. Brown and Mazeau also serve as executive producers alongside Mark Bomback (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Robert Brown (Hell’s Kitchen), and Sue Baden-Powell (Alpha).

Known for her leading role on Netflix’s fan-favorite sci-fi series, Stranger Things, Brown’s performance in Damsel will need to hold the show’s dedicated following over until the fifth and final season of Stranger Things arrives. In the meantime, she’ll appear in Anthony and Joe Russo’s latest collaboration with Netflix, The Electric State, with Enola Holmes 3 confirmed to also be in development at the streamer.

You can check out the first official trailer for Damsel below and find out everything we know about the film in Collider’s handy guide. The feature will land on Netflix in 2024.

Damsel Damsel sees Millie Bobby Brown as a dutiful, well, damsel, who agrees to marry a handsome prince — only to discover it was all a trap: The royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She’s then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, relying solely on her wits and will to survive. Release Date October 13, 2023 Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Cast Millie Bobby Brown, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Genres Action, Adventure, Fantasy Studio Netflix

