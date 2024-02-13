The Big Picture Millie Bobby Brown shines in her role as a strong and courageous princess in Netflix's Damsel .

The movie explores themes of self-reliance and bravery as the princess takes her fate into her own hands.

Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo praises Brown for her exceptional commitment and portrayal of suffering and transformation.

Damsel? Yes. In distress? Absolutely not, as the trailer for Netflix's Damsel would suggest. The movie, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, stars Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role. The first look at the movie showcases Brown doing battle, and perhaps showing a side to herself that fans of Stranger Things may not be used to. Brown portrays Princess Elodie, who initially consents to wed a prince, believing in her royal duty and wanting to make her family proud. However, she soon uncovers a sinister plot by the royal family to sacrifice her to settle an age-old debt.

Faced with betrayal, Elodie is cast into a cave guarded by a dragon and realizes rescue is not forthcoming. It's at this juncture that she decides to take her fate into her own hands. The film also features Angela Bassett as Elodie's stepmother, Lady Bayford, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone as the King, Nick Robinson as Prince Henry, and Brooke Carter as Floria, Henry's sister. Directed by Fresnadillo with a screenplay by Dan Mazeau, the movie delves into themes of self-reliance and courage.

Millie Bobby Brown Is "Exceptional" in Netflix's 'Damsel,' says Director

Image via Netflix

Director Fresnadillo, who gained international recognition for his work in the horror and thriller genres, particularly with the film 28 Weeks Later (2007), the sequel to Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later (2002), was effusive in his praise of Brown and her commitment to the role when preparing for it.

"She was exceptional. She understood that this needed to be an extreme survival experience. And in order to make that believable, you have to convey suffering and pain. This is a movie about a transformation – about a girl becoming a woman – and you need to really feel the intensity of it. We didn’t want to cheat any of that, and that’s why we pushed all the limits to make this a huge roller coaster of an experience for the audience."

Damsel releases globally on Netflix on March 8, 2024. Check out the trailer now. Meanwhile, you can learn more details about the feature with our guide here.

Damsel Damsel sees Millie Bobby Brown as a dutiful, well, damsel, who agrees to marry a handsome prince — only to discover it was all a trap: The royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She’s then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, relying solely on her wits and will to survive. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Cast Robin Wright , Ray Winstone Millie Bobby Brown , Shohreh Aghdashloo , Angela Bassett Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Fantasy

Watch on Netflix