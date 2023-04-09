Snowfall star Damson Idris has been cast in Brad Pitt’s untitled F1 movie, Deadline has reported. Idris will co-star as the young racer Pitt’s character will train. Apple which is looking to invest and expand its movie business landed the package last year in one of the biggest deals. At the time, the Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer produced package was in the $130 million-$140 million range, before above-the-line compensation.

The sports drama will see Pitt play a veteran driver who comes out of retirement in a bid to aid a younger rookie driver. With each development detail, the movie sounds more and more exciting for fans of the actors and sports. The untitled feature also marks Apple’s second project with Pitt as the two are also collaborating on another untitled project by Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts, which will also star George Clooney.

Damson Idris Had to go Through a Demanding Audition Process

Top Gun: Maverick has made it quite clear that not only Tom Cruise but Kosinski and Bruckheimer are also big fans of practical effects, so finding the right actor to play the rookie driver was the key element for the upcoming feature. Per the report, the duo has been looking at prospects for the role since November 2022 and Idris made the final cut. Besides doing screen tests, he also had to show the ability to handle the intense driving scenes and hence was put through a number of driving tests in January.

Idris found his breakout role in the FX crime drama Snowfall. Set in the 1980s crack epidemic, Idris plays a young drug dealer Franklin Saint who navigates a way to sell crack cocaine. The series was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike and recently concluded its sixth and final season. It’ll be interesting to see Idris in the new role alongside a veteran like Pitt.

The feature is produced by Kosinski alongside Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Furthermore, seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton will also produce through his Dawn Apollo banner and Plan B, while Copper CEO Penni Thow will serve as executive producer.

No further details about the project have been revealed. Stay tuned to Collider to get the latest developments on the project.