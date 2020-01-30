Robert Langdon, Dan Brown’s Hero of ‘The Da Vinci Code,’ Is Coming to NBC

He’s busted codes involving some of our world’s greatest treasures. Dealt with some of our scariest global terrorists. The next mission for Robert Langdon, best-selling author Dan Brown‘s adventurer extraordinaire? Television. Per Variety, NBC has bought the pilot to a potential Robert Langdon-centered adventure series. The title? Very simply, Langdon.

We’ve seen Langdon on the screen before, in three films starring Tom Hanks as the title character, directed by Ron Howard: The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno. The NBC version of the character will be based on Brown’s novel The Lost Symbol. While the novel was written by Brown after Angels & Demons and The Da VInci Code, the series will be reframed as a Langdon prequel, following a younger version of the adventurer as he tries to save his kidnapped mentor, stop a worldwide conspiracy, and solve some clever-ass puzzles along the way.

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (The Crossing) will write and executive produce the project. Also producing: Brown, Howard, Howard’s producing partner Brian Grazer, and Imagine Television’s Anna Culp and Samie Falvey. There’s no word on who will be playing Langdon, but whoever they choose, it will mark the first time someone besides Hanks has played the iconic character. And on an editorial note: If they’re not gonna boast a weirdly long haircut like Hanks did in The Da Vinci Code, why even bother?

Langdon marks NBC’s sixth drama pilot ordered, including the most recent Ordinary Joe. They’ve also given two straight-to-series orders for two comedies: Young Rock, about the adventures of a growing Dwayne Johnson, and an untitled Ted Danson-starring show from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock about the mayor of Los Angeles. Now comes the biggest puzzle of all: Can Langdon figure out how to make this growing TV schedule work?

