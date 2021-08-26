It's a new and younger version of Robert Langdon, so... more adventures to come?

Just when Robert Langdon thought he was out, they pull him back in. The big screen may be done with the world’s most famous symbologist, but TV is just getting started. Peacock has revealed a new trailer as well as a release date for The Lost Symbol, the series which adapts the best-selling novel of the same name by author Dan Brown. When Tom Hanks last played the Harvard professor in 2016’s Inferno, the film series had skipped one book in the quadrilogy, but now the ignored story is finally making its way to screens. The Lost Symbol will premiere September 16 on Peacock.

The Lost Symbol will play out the same way the films did: world-famous symbologist Robert Langdon is invited to participate in a crime investigation when the cryptic details baffle the police detectives. The investigation ends up revealing a conspiracy that, back when The Da Vinci Code was first released, caused a lot of controversy.

Now, Langdon will be played by Ashley Zukerman (HBO’s Succession, Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy), who is a much younger version of the character. The new trailer features cryptic imagery, feature-film-like action sequences, and, of course, a world of symbols. Langdon will have to solve a series of deadly puzzles in order to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, who were producer and director of the film series, respectively, now serve as executive producers of The Lost Symbol TV series along with the novel series writer himself, Dan Brown. Aside from Zukerman, the cast also features Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

The Lost Symbol is set to premiere on Peacock on September 16, with new episodes releasing weekly. You can check out the new trailer and poster below:

