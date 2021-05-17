The Peacock original is based on the book by the same author celebrated for ‘The Da Vinci Code’ and ‘Angels & Demons.’

Peacock recently dropped the first official teaser trailer for its upcoming original series, Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol. The show follows the early adventures of Harvard Symbologist Robert Langdon: the same character Tom Hanks incarnated in Ron Howard’s blockbuster films The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons, based on the books of the same name by Dan Brown.

In the Peacock original, Ashley Zukerman will portray a young Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles — enmeshing himself within a high-stakes game of cat and mouse — to save his kidnapped mentor and squelch a world-spanning conspiracy.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'Dr. Death' Trailer Finds Joshua Jackson Playing a Sociopathic Surgeon on Peacock

The trailer begs to ask, is Langdon capable of predicting his foes’ actions to save his mentor (and maybe the world), or will his symbology expertise and historical knowledge leave him endlessly two steps behind? Langdon goes from lecturer to investigator as he ponders what the unnamed criminal mastermind desires. As for what Langdon does know, the criminal wants him “to locate an ancient portal buried within the capital and unlock it,” which he explains in the trailer. Given the trailer’s perfect combination of suspense, artifactual trivia, and drama, the show seems destined to follow in its cinematic predecessors’ footsteps.

Valorie Curry (Kara, American Pastoral), Sumalee Montano (Transformers Prime: Darkness Rising, Saints Row IV), Rick Gonzalez (Coach Carter, Illegal Tender), stand-up comedian Eddie Izzard (Six Minutes to Midnight, Dress to Kill) and Beau Knapp (American Skin, The Signal) round out the primary ensemble.

The upcoming series is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television, and Universal Television with Dan Dworkin (The Crossing, Matador) and Jay Beattie (Outer Banks, Star Trek: Discovery) serving as writers and executive producers. The duo previously worked together on The Crossing and MTV’s Scream series. Dworkin and Beattie are joined by Brown, Brian Grazer, Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp as executive producers.

Take a peek at the teaser trailer below and be sure to check back with Collider for updates surrounding Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, as the release date has yet to be announced.

KEEP READING: Demi Lovato Hosting UFO Investigation Limited Series for Peacock

Share Share Tweet Email

'Pet Sematary' Sequel Nabs Lindsey Beer to Write & Direct Follow-Up to Stephen King Adaptation This will be the directorial debut of the screenwriter-turned-director.

Read Next