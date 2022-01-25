We have a feeling this won't be the last time we hear from Robert Langdon...

After a one season run on Peacock, Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, has been canceled by the network. Although the series only aired for 10 episodes, producers say that Peacock accomplished what they set out to do when they adapted Brown’s best-selling novel by the same name into series form.

The Lost Symbol follows the younger life of Brown’s hero protagonist, Robert Langdon. The story sees the young man during his early symbology studying days at Harvard. When trouble strikes, Robert’s skills are put to the test as he must work fast to decode a string of challenging and deadly puzzles in order to rescue his kidnapped mentor and uncover the truth behind a global conspiracy.

The series starred Ashley Zuckerman (Succession) as Langdon, Valorie Curry (Blair Witch, The Following), Sumalee Montano (The Ghost and Molly McGee, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow, Coach Carter), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen, Six Minutes to Midnight), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds).

Writing duo Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, penned the script for the adaptation and also served as executive producers alongside Dan Trachtenberg, who directed the show’s pilot. Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa joined the series as executive producers. The Lost Symbol was backed by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, and Universal Television.

In a statement released alongside the show’s termination announcement, Peacock said,

We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story. We’re grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life.

If you missed the short, but thrilling series during its original broadcast between September and November, and still want to uncover the truth alongside Robert Langdon, fear not! Peacock will continue to stream the first and only season of the mystery series.

Brown has found much success in the film world with his on-screen adaptations based around the older version of Robert Langdon (played by Tom Hanks) in the films Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, and Inferno. Although it is never easy to hear that a favorite show has been canceled, fans can rest easy knowing that it’s only a matter of time until Brown turns more of his written content into on-screen hits.

