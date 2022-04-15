The Fantastic Beasts movies are not very good. All three installments suffer from overstuffed casts that throw so many characters at the viewer, yet few leave little in the way of an impression. The narratives of each installment leave much to be desired, while the whole saga is often torn between a desire to indulge in Harry Potter fan service and an inclination to explore its own mythology. But just as every storm cloud has its silver lining, so too does the underwhelming Fantastic Beasts saga manage to have an upside in the form of Dan Fogler’s supporting performance as Muggle baker Jacob Kowalski.

Debuting in the franchise’s inaugural installment Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fogler’s Kowalski was a notable figure even just from the fact that he was the most prominent Muggle character in any filmed Wizarding World media up to that point. From here, Kowalski helped Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) clean up a big diabolical mess in New York City before getting his mind wiped at the end of the adventure. That spell would only end up being temporary, though, and Kowalski would come along for both Fantastic Beasts sequels, with Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) even requesting his presence for the events depicted in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Part of what makes Fogler work so well in comparison to everyone else in the Fantastic Beasts saga is that he’s grounded in something resembling reality. This is in sharp contrast to the other principal players of this fictional saga. Redmayne’s performance as Scamander renders the character as too much of a caricature to ever become someone you can get dramatically invested in. Meanwhile, baddies like Grindelwald are too vaguely defined to be bombastic scenery-chewing baddies you love to hate, let alone more deeply detailed foes with chillingly relatable worldviews. The classic Harry Potter adventures were all about chiseling recognizable humans withing fantasy archetypes, but the Fantastic Beasts movies usually leave these characters as just broad archetypes.

By contrast, Fogler is someone whose performance always conveys more than an aura of discernible humanity. It’s a natural byproduct of how he’s functioning as a comically vulnerable human navigating the over-the-top realm of wizards and talking hats. Rather than reacting to extraordinary sights with vague indifference like Scamander, Kowalski is prone to gasps, imperfect cackles, or saying the wrong thing when he’s caught in an unbelievable scenario. Fogler renders these moments with real warmth that elicits chuckles from the viewer but also makes it clear we’re supposed to like, not mock, this individual.

He further stands out as someone more relatable compared to the rest of the cast by the fact that Kowalski is just a working-class guy trying to keep his bakery afloat. He doesn’t have high-level connections to figures like Dumbledore or wizarding politicians. It often feels like people like Scamander or his love interest Tina Goldstein (Katharine Waterston) are only a phone call away from an influential figure who could just solve all their problems. Fogler’s performance as Kowalski, meanwhile, is always reminding us of this character’s ordinary nature, which makes it a lot more dramatically compelling when he finds himself in way over his head.

These qualities are aided by the fact that Fogler’s skills as a performer fit with the character he’s playing, a seemingly simple quality that other Fantastic Beasts cast members have often struggled to reach. Eddie Redmayne, for example, comes from the world of darker dramas (give or take a Jupiter Ascending) and he’s displayed solid chops in those kinds of performances. Unfortunately, even over three films, he can’t shake his history there. He always treats Newt Scamander with hushed nervousness, he never seems comfortable enough to let fun creep into his performance. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp, a performer known for lending gravity to eccentricities, was cast adrift playing the thinly defined and comically subdued Grindelwald.

Fogler, meanwhile, has often played the comical everyman caught way in over their head throughout his career in titles ranging from Balls of Fury to Take Me Home Tonight. Those roles may not have involved wands and casting spells, but he’s still got experience with comic timing and how to inject relatability into stylized scenarios. It’s no wonder, then, that even in the first Fantastic Beasts installment, Fogler feels right at home in the role of Jacob Kowalski. His comfort here even seems to inform his willingness to embrace more pronounced qualities in his performance, such as the character’s thick New Yorker accent.

Fogler’s charming presence even makes a romance between his character and mind-reading wizard Queenie (Alison Sudol) work better than it should. Thankfully, Fogler eschews the “Take my wife, please!” personality that male characters often have in these dynamics. His depiction of Jacob around Queenie is full of the duo sharing sweetness and bubbly dialogue-based imperfections rather than the camera objectifying Queenie from Jacob’s point of view.

Plus, Fogler has solid chemistry with Sudol, further making their relationship feel more organic than it would seem conceptually. That rapport is built on a welcome willingness to eschew cynicism. The duo doesn’t wink to the camera about their relationship, they just play it like two lovestruck people in a 1940s romantic comedy. It’s an old-school love affair that Fogler excels in. The only problem here is that the Fantastic Beasts sequels made a massive narrative mistake in having Queenie go over to the dark side and separate herself from Kowalski. These follow-ups could have sorely used more interactions between the two, though at least The Secrets of Dumbledore gives Fogler some effective moments to convey Kowalski’s lingering feelings for Queenie.

Given that all the Fantastic Beasts movies run over 130 minutes in length (with The Secrets of Dumbledore even exceeding the 140-minute mark) and are simply not very good, it’s not worth watching this trilogy for Fogler. However, if you do find yourself stuck watching these extensions of the Harry Potter lore, this actor does ensure there are moments of discernible humanity and warmth to keep your attention. Thanks to the vulnerability of his performance, experience with comic timing, and strong chemistry with Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler stands without question as the MVP of the Fantastic Beasts saga.

