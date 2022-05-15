Based on the extraordinary experiences of Academy Award-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy while making The Godfather, the Paramount+ original series The Offer shows the wild journey the New York City gangster film that had the approval of the actual mob remarkably took on its way to becoming one of the great cinematic masterpieces. In order to make the movie happen, Ruddy (Miles Teller) needed to get Paramount Pictures’ head of production Robert Evans (Matthew Goode), mob boss Joe Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi), the money guys (Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks), author Mario Puzo (Patrick Gallo) and director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) all on the same page long enough to finish the production and assemble what they all knew it had the potential to be.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Fogler and Gallo talked about how surreal it was to take on someone like Coppola, why there was less pressure to play Puzo who was not as in the spotlight, when they started to feel really secure in their own performances, shooting the iconic moment when the cast of the movie first got together with each other, and why it’s important to find a really great cannoli.

Collider: I tremendously loved the work that both of you did in this. I thought it was so much fun to watch the two of you in these roles.

PATRICK GALLO: Thank you.

DAN FOGLER: Thanks.

Actors often talk about wanting to find roles that scare them, in some way. Dan, it seems like taking on someone like this while you’re still an actor that wants to get cast in roles would definitely be scary. So, was that the case? Was it scary to take on Francis Ford Coppola?

FOGLER: Yeah. It’s very surreal. It’s a lot of pressure. At first, I was trying to seek him out to get as much information from him as I could, but I couldn’t really get to him. I got to other people who were around him. I think that was the best way to do it. As we started shooting and I started to gain more confidence, I was like, “Yeah, it would be strange to then talk to Francis and have him say something where I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t do that.’” So, I’m hoping that he’ll watch it, and he’ll give us the stamp of approval afterward. I wish, at the very beginning, I got to talk to him. That would’ve been really cool. It’s scary. There is the potential for him to one day actually tell me what he thinks about it. It’s a lot of responsibility, but I really tried my best to pay homage to him, as much as I could.

Patrick, did it feel a little less scary for you? Did you feel like you had more of a sense of freedom in playing Mario Puzo because, while his words are famous, how he acts and behaves is much less known?

GALLO: Yeah, you said it exactly. I definitely did. I didn’t feel that tremendous fear and responsibility, like Danny has, or Justin Chambers playing Brando has, Anthony [Ippolito] playing Pacino. Those are some seriously enormous shoes to step into. I did not feel that way because, like you said, his words are famous, but his personality, as a whole, there’s very little out there that people can point to. So, I felt like I had a little more freedom to find an energy and go with it, and just make sure that his spirit was intact. Obviously, I was well-read and knew the kind of person he was, and how he felt about his art and the literary world. I just made sure those things were intact, but no, I didn’t have the load to carry on my back, like Danny or Matthew [Goode]. People know Robert Evans. Those personalities stand out. There was definitely less fear for me.

Were there moments for each of you when you really felt secure in what you were doing, or does that never actually happen? Do you always just question yourself and whether you’re getting it right?

FOGLER: Those first couple of episodes, thank god Dexter Fletcher was there to be a great coach. Anytime there was any hesitation, he was like, “You’re him. You’re doing it.” He’s an excellent captain. If you hear that enough times, you start to believe it. He was a great coach.

GALLO: To speak to that, Dexter is just a beautiful human, a beautiful artist, and a director anyone would be fortunate to work with. Dexter knew how to get you on track, very quickly. He would read your personality and he knew. When I got to set for the first day, before I even shot a single scene, he led me into a room, opened a door, and showed me my chair with my name on it, which I had never, ever had. I started to tear up and cry because it was very emotional. He said to me, “This chair is here with your name on it because you will never not have a chair with your name on it.” I was like, “Okay, I’m gonna do nothing, but give you the greatest work of my life because you’re telling me that I can. You’re telling me that I can do it.” There were moments like that, where you didn’t even know that he was just completely filling your confidence level. And then, you felt at ease because you knew you were being cared for, and that he wanted you to succeed and do well. He’s amazing.

Dan, one of my favorite moments in this is the scene with the Corleone family dinner rehearsal, where Francis Ford Coppola brings the cast of The Godfather together for the first time and starts feeling that out. What was that like to shoot and be a part of and see all of that happening?

FOGLER: There was a lot of pressure because that’s an iconic moment. That was something that Francis has talked about. I’ve seen him talk about that in behind-the-scenes footage, about creating these sensual situations where you had cast drinking and eating together, essentially, because that creates the best chemistry. And this was the famous meeting. We recreated this thing where he got all the actors together, including Brando, and everybody was jockeying for position for Brando’s attention. Everyone just fell into place in the hierarchy of the family at this dinner, and it was this famous dinner that Francis has talked about.

So, to step into that was already just wondrous. We were in awe, recreating this iconic acting moment with all of these brilliant actors, all at one table. That, alone, was very magical. It wasn’t hard to act that. It’s also a great moment with Ruddy and Coppola, where Ruddy sees Coppola’s vision and is like, “Wow, this is gonna be a good movie.” He gives in, and he says, “Okay, you can have your stove for your scene where you’re making sauce,” which is also an iconic scene. Everywhere you look, there are these iconic moments being recreated. It was like being a kid in a candy store.

I also love how particular Francis is about his cannolis. Are you particular about them yourself, or is there something you eat that has to live up to a certain standard or always come from a specific place?

FOGLER: I love that. I eat some cannolis in the show. There are several occasions where cannolis pop up, and they get them from Veniero’s. I was like, “That’s good writing. That is a good cannoli.” That’s on 11th and 1st Avenue in Manhattan. People must go there and eat their pastries. Yeah, I became a connoisseur of cannolis. I wasn’t before. I was more of a chocolate cake kind of guy, but I was like, “I guess I should get into some cannolis.” I found these cannolis at Joe’s Pizza and I would bring cannolis to set, all the time.

GALLO: We were hanging out one night, and we all decided to get some cannolis. It was 10 o’clock or 10:30 at night, we were all hanging out, and Danny goes, “Let’s get them from this place.” We had no expectations. This box of cannolis shows up, and it was one of those moments where you take a bite of the cannoli, and it’s not joy, it’s rage at the fact that you’re going, “How is this so good?” It was unbelievable. We were just eating these cannolis, and we couldn’t believe what we were eating. The flavor was unbelievable. They were perfect cannolis. I can’t stop thinking about them.

FOGLER: I can see that. Yeah, I used to bring them to set, all the time. I’d bring a hundred cannolis, and they’d disappear.

GALLO: Oh, yeah. But pudding is my favorite thing to eat. I’m just saying. I love pudding.

The Offer is available to stream at Paramount+.

