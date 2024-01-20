The Big Picture Dan's strategy of lying low is putting him in danger on The Traitors Season 2.

People are suspicious of Dan and are onto him, making his quiet approach problematic.

Killing Marcus, who was suspicious of Dan, only made matters worse for the traitors.

Big Brother fans were thrilled to see multiple legends of the game in the cast of The Traitors Season 2. Dan Gheesling was a houseguest for the first time on Big Brother 10 in 2008. The teacher stayed under the radar in a house with little to no allies. He then later formed The Renegades with Memphis Garrett and won the season. He was the first to win with every jury vote. He later returned to the game in Big Brother 14 and placed second.

It's 12 years later and Dan is one of the reality stars trying to win the $250,000 prize on The Traitors Season 2. He seems to be one of the biggest strategic and social threats coming to the game. But the first three episodes show that Dan's desire to lie low is putting him in danger. Can he salvage his game?

The Traitors (US) Contestants in the game move into a majestic castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. Some contestants are traitors some are loyal. Release Date January 12, 2023 Cast Alan Cumming , Kate Chastain , Cirie Fields , Arie Luyendyk Jr. Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Dan Gheesling Gets Called Out on The Traitors For Being Quiet

Host Alan Cumming picked two people to be traitors in the first episode. He picked Dan as one of the traitors and he was excited. The Big Brother winner said he came for this opportunity. Phaedra Parks, star of Married to Medicine, was also chosen, which made for an unlikely pairing. The cast voted Dan as the person who needed to speak up more in a mission. "My whole plan in this game is to speak only when spoken to and keep a very low profile," he said in his interview.

After the first banishment ceremony, Marcus Jordan, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Dan talked. "I do feel like there were people that, and I don't wanna single you out because you weren't the only person, but they didn't say a word at the roundtable," Marcus said. Dan claimed he was reserved and it was hard to chime in. Marcus added that people maybe didn't talk because they knew a traitor wasn't being targeted. The traitors then decided to murder Marcus.

Dan and Phaedra picked Parvati Shallow of Survivor for their team. It didn't take long for her to realize people were onto Dan. Trishelle Cannatella of The Challenge told faithfuls in front of Parvarti that she was suspicious of Dan. "He's not giving any information," Trishelle explained. "But then I'm like, I don't know." Larsa Pippen, who is dating Marcus, is also onto him. "Larsa keeps giving me the evil eye," Dan said in his interview. Her ally, Mercedes "MJ" Javid also said she would banish Dan, and they should put him in the hot seat.

Dan might be against switching his strategy to back up his claim that he's just a quiet person. However, the better route is for him to start throwing out his theories or backing up someone else's to make people feel comfortable. People know he's from Big Brother, which is one of the more strategic games. They should already assume that he's gaming, and if a gamer isn't talking with you, then it's safe that person is against you.

Killing Marcus after what he said to Dan didn't help. People trusted his opinions and he was very connected. Marcus would've been an important person to win over to take the heat off the traitors. It's possible he told Larsa about being suspicious of Dan and that is what led to his theory only getting stronger. We saw in season 1 that sometimes the cover-up of a murder makes matters worse for a traitor. Cody Calafiore needlessly lied to Kyle Cooke after Ryan Lochte's murder. Kyle knew this wasn't true and became suspicious of Cody, which led to his banishment. Dan hadn't done anything to cover his tracks, but he hasn't done anything to help himself either.

Episode 3 ended with the traitors having the mission to murder someone in plain sight. Parvarti and Dan worked together to figure out a target. Parvarti had to convince someone to drink out of a chalice to "kill" them. It looks like this murder will be more about opportunity than getting rid of someone who is onto them. So Dan will need to figure out a way to turn things around.

New episodes of The Traitors can be streamed on Peacock every Friday.

