At long last, Dan Harmon's new series Krapopolis has finally set a release date. The long-awaited animated series from the Rick & Morty co-creator has been a long-time coming, but the wait is nearly over. FOX recently announced that Krapopolis will officially debut on Sunday, September 24, following the NFL doubleheader scheduled for the same evening. It will premiere its first two episodes before joining the network's regular Animation Domination line-up on October 1.

Set in Ancient Greece, Krapopolis centers on a dysfunctional family consisting of gods, humans, and monsters as they attempt to manage one of the world's first cities. Of course, it's not always easy working with family. So, as they build up their new domain, they must also try not to kill each other in the process. Along the way, the human king, Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade), will encounter different figures from Greek mythology who take part in their fair share of odd situations.

Krapopolis was officially ordered to series in 2022 and was initially set to debut that same year. FOX even previewed the series at San Diego Comic-Con, though the release date was eventually pushed (and then pushed again), landing it the new September date. Delays aside, FOX quickly demonstrated its faith in the series and in Harmon, handing down a double renewal in March 2023. The series is created by Harmon, who executive produces alongside Steve Levy and Season 1 showrunner Jordan Young. Seasons 2 and 3 will be showrun by Alex Rubens. Additional voice cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell.

Along with Krapopolis, it seems that FOX has set an October 1 release date for its core three Animation Domination series — The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy. The Simpsons Season 35 will kick off the full AniDom return at 8 p.m. ET, leading into the line-up's newest addition of Krapopolis. Bob's Burgers Season 14 follows at 9 p.m. ET, capped off by Family Guy Season 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The returning trio of shows also gained double renewals earlier this year, with The Simpsons confirmed through Season 36, and the latter two shows confirmed for Seasons 15 and 23, respectively. FOX has yet to set a premiere date for The Great North Season 4.

Krapopolis premieres with its first two episodes on Sunday, September 24 on FOX. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET. Watch a clip from the series below: