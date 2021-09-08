Fox Entertainment has announced the voice cast for Krapopolis, the new animated comedy series from Rick and Morty and Community creator, Dan Harmon. Slated to premiere in 2022, the series is set in mythical ancient Greece and centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders), and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel) were revealed to be part of the voice cast for Krapopolis. Writer, producer, and animator Jordan Young (Drawn Together, Bojack Horseman) has been named executive producer/showrunner, and considering the series is created by Harmon, it’s safe to say Krapopolis will be packed with quick-witted humor and surreal plotlines.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Strange Planet' Animated Series From Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle Ordered at Apple TV+

In the series, Ayoade will play Tyrannis, the King of Krapopolis and the mortal son of a goddess who does his best to make the city not live up to its name. Waddingham will play Tyrannis’ mother Deliria, a goddess who, much like other Greek deities, was raised into patricide and infidelity. This makes her have questionable attitudes which tend towards self-destruction.

Berry will play Tyrannis’ father, Shlub, a mantitaur (half manticore and half centaur), which means he has horse, human, lion, and scorpion body parts. He's also an artist who's never paid for anything in life. Murphy will voice Tyrannis’ half-sister Stupendous, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. And Trussell will play Tyrannis’ half-brother Hippocampus, offspring of Shlub (mantitaur) and a mermaid, so... a science experiment gone wrong. It seems family drama will be the least of some of these characters' problems.

Fox has not announced a release date for Krapopolis yet.

KEEP READING: Dan Harmon Still Actively Thinking About Making a ‘Community’ Movie Despite Its Primary Challenges

Share Share Tweet Email

Bob Odenkirk Reveals He's Back to Work on 'Better Call Saul' Following Heart Attack And he looks beautiful.

Read Next