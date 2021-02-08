Dan Harmon is headed back to network television. The co-creator of beloved series Community and Rick & Morty is bringing a new animated comedy to Fox, set to debut in 2022. The untitled series will reportedly be set in ancient Greece and be centered "on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other."

Here's what Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement:

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture. This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build FOX Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property.”

Harmon has a history with network TV that can charitably be described as troubled. The writer/director/EP created Community for NBC in 2009, and although it garnered an extremely devoted cult following and a few Emmy nominations, the behind-the-scenes tensions were well-documented and Harmon was replaced as showrunner for season 4. (He would return for season 5 and a season 6 that aired on the short-lived Yahoo streaming service.) He would, of course, go on to co-create the animated sci-fi comedy series Rick & Morty with Justin Roiland, which has gained one of the most loyal fandoms you could imagine and is still set to deliver at least 70 more episodes to Adult Swim.

More animated madness from Harmon is never gonna' be a bad thing, and I'm very intrigued about the future of this show. The only two things Rick & Morty is known for more than its fanbase and "Pickle Rick" is how long each season is usually delayed. But that's all speculation for another time, as Fox notes "voice casting for the program is currently underway and will be announced in the coming months." Until then, here's an update from Harmon on Rick & Morty seasons 5 and 6.

