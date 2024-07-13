Dan Hedaya is no one’s idea of a movie star. He’s hardly a household name like Tom Cruise or Johnny Depp, nor has he attained the cult appeal of actors like William H. Macy or Steve Buscemi. That being said, Hedaya is one of the most consistent character actors of the past several decades, having appeared in several all-time classics. In fact, many cinephiles may be surprised to remember how many of their favorite movies feature the seasoned New York City actor in a major role.

Hedaya has certainly been a presence on television, having had critical guest roles on such acclaimed drama shows as Law & Order, Monk, Blood Bloods, Gotham, and ER among others. However, Hedaya’s commitment to appearing in a multitude of films that span many genres is undeniably his most impressive quality. Here are the top ten best Dan Hedaya movies, ranked.

10 ‘Commando’ (1985)

Appeared as President Arius

Commando served as a great way of showing just how menacing Hedaya could be when he was cast in a villainous role. He co-starred in the 1985 action thriller as a villainous dictator who essentially blackmails the former veteran John Matrix (Arnold Schwarzenegger) after kidnapping his daughter and holding her for ransom. There’s no semblance of realism within Hedaya’s performance; he’s completely chewing the scenery, and even manages to give Schwarzenegger a run for his money.

Commando is an example of campy action filmmaking at its finest. The film contains a multitude of gloriously cheesy one-liners and almost hilariously melodramatic moments. However, Schwarzenegger and Hedaya are so committed to the absurdity that Commando has transcended its original intentions and become a beloved cult classic that audiences can both laugh at and with. It’s one of the more obliquely entertaining action thrillers of the 1980s.

Commando Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date October 3, 1985 Director Mark L. Lester Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Rae Dawn Chong , Dan Hedaya , Vernon Wells , James Olson , David Patrick Kelly Runtime 90

9 ‘Joe Versus the Volcano’ (1990)

Appeared as Mr. Waturi

Close

While it was the first romantic comedy that Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan co-starred in together before Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail, Joe Versus the Volcano also featured Hedaya in one of his most hilariously ridiculous roles. He co-starred as the demanding boss of Hanks’ character, whose abusive tactics rub his employee the wrong way when he’s faced with a literal life-or-death scenario. The emotional stakes of Joe Versus the Volcano wouldn’t be nearly as effective if there wasn’t a sense that the central relationship was actually in danger.

Joe Versus the Volcano is a perfect example of how absurdity can be quite sincere. The notion of a dying man throwing himself into the middle of an active volcano may seem like the set up to a punchline, but director Richard Stanley was able to pull off the sincere moments that made Joe Versus the Volcano work as an effective relationship drama.

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘Benny & Joon’ (1993)

Appeared as Thomas