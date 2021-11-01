Get your spatulas ready: Dan Levy will be hosting a new cooking competition series on HBO Max. Levy, known for his award-winning performance in Schitt’s Creek, has developed the newest installment into food competition which will be called The Big Brunch. The new show will be produced by Chef’s Table and Sex, Love & Goop's Boardwalk Pictures. Along with hosting and creating the new series, Levy will serve as executive producer alongside Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Faye Stapleton.

The show, which is set to come out next year, will follow undiscovered chefs from across the country as they compete to present fresh and exciting ideas to everyone’s favorite 11 AM – 3 PM meal: brunch! The competitors will bring their backgrounds and stories to life all while they go head-to-head with one another to win a life-altering prize.

Of the idea behind the new show, Emmy-award winning Levy said,

"Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale. Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?"

And HBO is just as excited as Levy for this new, innovative, and savory series. In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at HBO Max, said, “What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it’s about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu. There’s no better foodie or creative partner than Dan and the team at Boardwalk Pictures to celebrate those undiscovered voices, and, well, Brunch, the best meal to indulge in decadent sweet and savory dishes that are fueled by cocktails and caffeine!”

The news of Levy’s new cooking series comes hot on the heels of the announcement that his father, Eugene Levy, will also be hosting his own new travel series called The Reluctant Traveler, on Apple TV+.

With America’s obsession for all things brunch, paired with their love for all things Levy family, we are sure to be in for a mouthwatering, creative new cooking show.

