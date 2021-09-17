After 'Schitt's Creek' found a second home with Netflix, Levy will be returning to the streaming service.

Dan Levy has decided on his next project after winning four Emmys for his beloved breakout Schitt's Creek. As part of his overall deal with Netflix for original script content, Levy will work on a new romantic comedy for the streamer that he will direct, write, produce and star in. Joining him are Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske, who will also serve as producers.

In an official statement, Levy said, "Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us. Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both tv and feature film. A full circle moment.”

It's true that Netflix gave Schitt's Creek the avenue to become one of the most popular comedy series of the past few years, becoming the most awarded comedy series in last year's Emmy Awards. Levy himself won in four major categories (acting, directing, writing, producing), making him tied with the record for most wins by an individual in one season. Original airing on CBC, the small Canadian show hit the mainstream once Netflix picked it up for streaming.

Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film, and Bela Bajaria, Head of Global Series said, “Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective. His work on Schitt’s Creek charmed audiences around the world and we’re thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan.”

A romantic comedy is the perfect next project for Levy, as his combination of heart and comedy made Schitt's Creek hugely beloved. He also stole the scene as the comedic relief in Hulu's Happiest Season, a holiday rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. Levy also voices and co-wrote an upcoming Hulu animated comedy called Standing By. A more approachable Wings of Desire, the series follows a group of guardian angels and the lessons they learn from each other and the humans they

Levy's contract with Netflix will officially start in July 2022, when his current three-year deal with ABC Signature ends. We'll keep you updated about the project with any future announcements.

