Beloved Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek concluded its six-season run in 2020, bringing a heartwarming end to the Rose family's story. Though it's still a relatively young series when compared to shows like Friends and The Office, Schitt's Creek has cemented its place in pop culture. Since its finale, series co-creator and star Dan Levy continues to feel the effects of the series. His newest project, Good Grief, premieres January 5 on Netflix, which he wrote, directed, and stars in. While he previously directed for television, Good Grief marks Levy's feature directorial debut. Partly thanks to his time on Schitt's Creek, Levy was ready to make the leap to feature directing.

During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Levy spoke about how his experience working on Schitt's Creek helped him approach directing Good Grief. For Levy, he credited Schitt's Creek cast Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, saying: "I think, more than anything else, it was watching the way that my dad and Catherine O’Hara handled themselves on set, because a set is governed by the top of the call sheet, so to speak. When an actor is, in the case of my TV show, actors are so generous and so collaborative and so wanting the experience to go smoothly and well and for it to be enjoyable for people, the ripple effect, the domino effect of that can be felt through the entire experience."

Moreover, while Levy noted the value of directing Schitt's Creek episodes to help him prepare for Good Grief, he emphasized the importance of creating a good environment on set, not just for the actors, but for everyone involved with the production: "...but more than anything else, and I don’t want to say more importantly, but it is a significant part of it, running a set and knowing how you want it to be, how you want it to feel, how you want your actors to feel, how you want your crew to feel, that, to me, was the greatest gift that I was given from Schitt’s Creek."

What Is 'Schitt's Creek' About?

Schitt's Creek centers on the Rose family — Moira (O'Hara), Johnny (Eugene Levy), David (Dan Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy) — after they lose their wealth and relocate to the small town of Schitt's Creek. While there, they take up residence at a motel as they adjust to the massive change in their life. Despite their resistance to the town and its people, the Roses eventually make a home for themselves as they pursue new ventures. The series was co-created by Eugene and Dan Levy. Additional cast includes Emily Hampshire, Sarah Levy, Noah Reid, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan, and John Hemphill, among others.

Schitt's Creek is streaming now on Hulu and Amazon Freevee.

