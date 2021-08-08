Everyone's favorite star of Schitt's Creek is set to star and co-write a new animated comedy series for Hulu. Dan Levy gained critical acclaim with his work as David Rose in the series Schitt's Creek and since has been fielding questions from fans asking when we'd get more hilarious content from him. Now, according to Deadline, he will be co-writing an animated comedy called Standing By guardian angels, with writer and director Ally Pankiw.

Levy will also be voicing a character in the series, which falls under his overall deal with ABC Signature and Levy and Pankiw will both serve as writers and executive producers of the show. It's the next step for Levy after his award-winning performance as David Rose.

Deadline states that Standing By is:

"A satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting, but also each other."

Levy will be playing a recently deceased New Yorker who lived a lonely life prior to...well, being dead. This isn't the first time that Levy and Pankiw have teamed up either. The two worked together on Schitt's Creek after Pankiw was hired as a writer in season 3.

Standing By is a move by Hulu to bring more adult animation to the streaming platform. After the premiere of their hit show Solar Opposites, Hulu has been trying to find more shows for 20th Television Animation and it will be interesting to see how Levy and Pankiw work in an animated world.

Levy's comedy is reminiscent of his father Eugene Levy, which is why the two worked so well on Schitt's Creek together, but Levy has proven himself a comedy powerhouse all his own in things like Hulu's Happiest Season, where he starred opposite Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. Pankiw is a writer known for NBC’s comedy pilot Someone Out There and, most recently, she directed the Netflix series Feel Good.

Both Levy and Pankiw clearly work well together and getting to see them tackle a new medium will be fun for fans of Schitt's Creek. There is no release date yet for Standing By, but we'll make sure to update as more details emerge.

