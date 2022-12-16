A new animated comedy series called Standing By from 20th Television Animation is heading to Hulu. Standing By was co-created by Emmy-award-winning Dan Levy, who is best known for his jack-of-all-trades work on Schitt’s Creek, and Canadian writer and director Ally Pankiw. The satirical show follows guardian angels who are tasked with looking over the less-than-perfect living. “Standing By is about the hilarity, embarrassment, and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved guardian angels,” the show’s co-creators said.

The angels, one of which is played by Levy in a starring role, get more than they bargained for, however, as humanity teaches them lessons that they haven’t learned while residing up above. The animated series also stars Natalie Palamides, David Tennant, Glenn Close, Samira Wiley and Poppy Liu. Pankiw and Levy, who runs Not a Real Production Company, are also serving as Standing By’s executive producers. Solar Opposites’ Danielle Uhlarik has also signed onto the project as showrunner and executive producer. “We are very excited to bring this world to life with the help of Hulu, 20th Television Animation, and Bento Box Entertainment,” Levy and Pankiw said. “Not to mention an insanely brilliant cast of actors.”

The Disney-owned streaming platform and 20th Television Animation have a history of teaming up to create Hulu Originals, which includes the alien-filled animated series Solar Opposites and the upcoming Koala Man, a show where a family man lives a side life as the titular superhero.

The Toronto-born Levy has carved his path through Hollywood since making his entertainment debut as a co-host on MTV Live in the mid-2000s. Since then, he’s been a part of several film and television productions, working as an actor, director, creator, writer and producer. Levy wore all the hats for Schitt’s Creek, an immensely popular six-season television series that won nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including “Outstanding Comedy Series,” “Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series” and “Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.” Levy has a lot on the docket, including upcoming roles on Netflix’s Sex Education and Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Pankiw is credited for several directorial roles, ranging from the Emmy-award-winning black comedy-drama The Great to Netflix’s Feel Good. Further, Pankiw has worked as a writer and producer, which includes her time alongside Levy as a story editor on Schitt’s Creek.

The new Hulu Original series Standing By does not yet have a release date.