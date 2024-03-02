The Big Picture Dan + Shay's double chair adds a fresh perspective to The Voice with their expertise in mainstream pop music.

The duo battles against Reba for country dominance, unafraid of her illustrious career.

The absence of a genuine pop star coach may sway the season towards R&B or country music.

They're leaving the fans speechless! As the first double chair in the American series of The Voice, country pop duo Dan + Shay have brought new life to the program. While they do fill another country artist slot on the coaches panel of the reality competition series, their fresh perspective will reinvigorate the show and introduce a new set of fans to the show as the season goes on. It truly is two for the price of one!

Now in its 25th triumphant season, The Voice is back with a brand new judging panel, and their first double chair. Occupying those seats are Grammy winners Dan + Shay. The chair, which is reported to weigh a whopping 900 lbs, may come equipped with a seat for each, but the duo will not be granted double the steals or double the saves. They will be serving a single act, just like their fellow coaches, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Reba McEntire. While this will mark the first time a duo will be part of The Voice in America, there have been other double chairs internationally, most notably for mainstream audiences with Benji and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte on The Voice Australia, and this season on The Voice UK with Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones of McFly.

In Season 24, Reba and John Legend did get a chance to battle each other as coaches, but this marks Chance the Rapper's first time on the panel with any of this season's cast. Even with a new dynamic, this set of five individuals has already created some exciting moments in the Blind Auditions. It's all about that Block Button!

Dan + Shay Bring Strength With Knowledge on 'The Voice'

Since finding success in the country music scene back in 2013, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have become one of the hottest acts to hit the airwaves. While country music fans know them well, Dan + Shay have crossed into the world of mainstream pop music, having toured with Shawn Mendes, collaborated with Justin Bieber on the track "10,000 Hours," and Shay even had a record deal before the duo with T-Pain. The duo met in Nashville in 2012 at a house party, and have since been able to celebrate with multiple Grammy, Country Music Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards to their name. Having been able to perform at the legendary Grand Ole Opry, Dan + Shay have made their mark on country music.

Their expertise as a group and as songwriters will bring a fresh perspective to the American edition of The Voice. Certainly, there could have been other duos or groups that The Voice could have added to their roster. Season 25 will mark the very first time the coaching panel has featured two country music acts. And Dan + Shay have already proven that they're not afraid of the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire. The battle for country dominance on The Voice started on the second night of Blind Auditions as the "Block Party" watched both Dan + Shay and Reba block each other from acquiring some country hopefuls. Calling it sweet revenge, the boys seem to be unafraid of Reba and her illustrious career.

'The Voice' Double Chair Changes the Vibe

While both acts fill the country spot, Dan + Shay actually have a bit of an edge over Reba. Reba brings her prowess as a country superstar, but she doesn't have the experience in the world of group music the way that Dan + Shay did. While Reba did whip out her Grammy to entice, Dan + Shay did get the chance to win over one of the groups coming in to audition. In the first episode, Dan + Shay got the chance to coach 17-year-old twins Justin and Jeremy Garcia. While Dan + Shay don't have a blood connection, the ability to assist the Garcia twins with harmonization as a duo will prove helpful. While the other group act, OK3, did not select Dan + Shay for their Four Chair Turn, they opted to go with John Legend thanks to his background orchestration. Though, there's always an opportunity to steal them later this season!

Related 'American Idol' Doesn't Have to Look Far to Replace Katy Perry Katy Perry's imminent exit as a judge on American Idol raises a question. Will a pop star or a former contestant replace her?

The Voice has been a constant revolving door of celebrity coaches. Most known for the longevity of one of pop culture's favorite bromance between Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, they served as the faces of the program. Whether it be former American Idol stars like Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson or quick single-season stints by pop superstars Ariana Grande and Camila Cabillo, The Voice has tended to have a coach satisfying a particular genre of music. And this season, it's lacking a genuine pop star. Without one present on the panel, the dynamic of who could win this season may be swayed by the R&B or country persuasion. There have been a plethora of winners stemming from a variety of musical genres, but it's always the country or folk artist who has staying power into the finale. It's just the make-up of the viewing audience. Even in the first two episodes, there's a high likelihood that country could be king or queen this season as well.

Even if the season is filled predominantly with artists that fit the coaches' musical prowess, a mostly sophomoric The Voice coaching experience can bring a new fight among the coaches. With nothing on the line to lose, it's evident that all five individuals have a desire to win. If the blocking coming from three out of the four seats on the first night of Blind Auditions is any indicator, they are going to ensure the others are at a disadvantage. As seen following the artist selecting their coach, the other coaches have already discussed the option of stealing the artist down the line. It's time for a more cutthroat battle for the crown!

The Voice Season 25 airs Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 pm on NBC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock