The Big Picture Dan Stevens is a chameleon, seamlessly immersing himself in various genres and characters for audiences to enjoy.

Embracing the challenge of roles that are "a little different," Stevens thrives on surprising viewers with his performances.

Upcoming projects include an exorcism film with Al Pacino and a Netflix political thriller, showcasing Stevens' versatility as an actor.

Dan Stevens - actor or chameleon? Why not both. From Downton Abbey to the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast and, most recently, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Abigail, there’s nothing the genre-hopping performer can’t do. Seamlessly weaving himself into any character he’s been given and, with the German language mastered, Stevens is an absolute treasure to any filmmaker and a joy for audiences to watch. During a chat with Variety, Stevens shared his love of taking on a multitude of different projects and the joy that comes with knowing some audience members may not recognize him from one movie to the next. He also teased what could be on the horizon, and we’re now manifesting an action or horror rom-com with Stevens in the leading role.

Right now, Stevens has two projects tearing it up at the global box office as he performs alongside heavily talented ensembles in both Godzilla x Kong and Abigail. Fully basking in the enjoyment of his roles in these flicks being “a little different,” Stevens explains,

“But that’s part of the fun. It’s been an ambition of mine for a while to be able to do something where you can see one movie in one theater and literally walk down the block and see another movie in another theater and not even recognize the same person. I love that... I think it’s maybe more a British attitude to say, ‘I’ve never seen you do this, I don’t think you can do this.’ Whereas the attitude I was met with over here early on was, ‘I’ve never seen you do this, I’d love to see you try’... And as a young actor, that’s all you want to hear. It’s the most encouraging thing. So I’ve had a bit of that in the back of my mind ever since, just like ‘I’ve never seen myself do that, I’d love to try it.’ And I think increasingly, I like surprising people so they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s a Russian pop star now? OK.’”

Dan Stevens - The Next Rom-Com Star?

Thinking outside the box, Stevens says that he’d not only love to jump in on something, say, like a “medieval epic” or “an intense domestic drama” with one of the many directors he’s worked with, but that he’d also be very down for something in the romantic vein.

“So if Adam Wingard or Tilman Singer or Radio Silence or Gareth Evans came to me and said, ‘Actually, I just want to do a rom-com,’ I’d be like, ‘Absolutely, fucking sign me up’... I don’t care what they’re doing next, I just want to be a part of it.”

Next on his ever-growing docket, Stevens will be working alongside Al Pacino in David Midell’s exorcism flick, The Ritual, and will also be in Netflix’s upcoming political thriller series, Zero Day. You can see Stevens on the big screen now in both Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Abigail.

