Dan Stevens and Adam Wingard have been a dynamic duo in Hollywood since their breakthrough collaboration on The Guest (2014), a cult classic that showcased Stevens' range as an actor and solidified Wingard's reputation as a genre-blending director. Now, fans of the pair are eagerly anticipating their next project together, and Stevens recently offered some tantalising hints about what might be coming down the pipeline. Speaking with Collider's Nate Richard, Stevens shared an update on his ongoing collaboration with Wingard, emphasising the strong friendship and creative synergy they've developed over the years.

"Adam's been a great friend of mine since The Guest. You know, we hang out a lot and Adam's got several things on, you know, plates spinning. He's always got so many brilliant ideas, and it's always just a question as ever with the industry of like, which one will be out of the gate first?"

Dan Stevens Hopes to Work With Adam Wingard Again Soon

Stevens' comments suggest that there are multiple projects in the works between him and Wingard, though the exact details remain under wraps. "I guess the answer is I hope so very soon. We've got at least two or three things that we wanna do together that I know of, and I'm sure there are more in the pipeline as well. So yeah, I hope we keep working together for many more years."

The prospect of Stevens and Wingard collaborating on multiple projects is exciting news for fans. Their first project together, The Guest, was a critically acclaimed thriller that blended suspense, horror, and dark humour, with Stevens delivering a standout performance as the enigmatic and menacing David Collins. Their next collaboration on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) was also a huge success financially, with Stevens taking on the fun role of Trapper, essentially a vet for Titans.

While Stevens remained tight-lipped about the specifics of their future projects, his enthusiasm for continuing to work with Wingard is clear. The pair's ability to innovate and push boundaries in their films makes their ongoing partnership one to watch in Hollywood. As Stevens and Wingard navigate the complex schedules of the film industry, fans are desperate for them to find time for each other. Whether it’s another indie gem or a big-budget blockbuster, one thing is certain: the collaboration between the pair is far from over, and the results are sure to be as electrifying as ever.

