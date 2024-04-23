The Big Picture Al Pacino & Dan Stevens star in The Ritual as haunted priests battling a demon, but differing ideologies cause a rift.

Based on true story of Emma Schmidt, played by Ashley Greene, the film explores possession and exorcism.

Dan Stevens continues industry success with The Ritual after Godzilla x Kong & Abigail, tackling yet another monster.

It's time for Al Pacino and Dan Stevens to work together, in a story meant to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. According to Variety, the two actors will be seen in The Ritual, where they will play two haunted priests who will try to free a woman from the control of a demon. However, the two characters will find themselves distanced from each other due to their different ideologies. The priest portrayed by Pacino will be dealing with the consequences of his complicated past, while the one played by Stevens will find himself questioning the strength of his faith.

The Ritual was written by David Midell, who will direct the film, alongside Enrico Natale. The upcoming movie will be based on the true story about a woman named Emma Schmidt, who claimed that she needed help in order to get rid of the demon that was possessing her. The film is currently being prepared to debut on the big screen next year, but a precise release date hasn't been announced yet. Ashley Greene, known for portraying Alice Cullen in the Twilight film franchise, will also star in the movie alongside Abigail Cowen, but the roles they will be playing haven't been revealed yet.

With The Ritual, Dan Stevens will continue the recent streak that has placed him at the center of the industry, with the actor recently joining the MonsterVerse in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Stevens portrayed the role of Trapper in the blockbuster, with the character working for Monarch as a veterinarian capable of treating Titans with special techniques and equipment. Stevens also recently appeared as Frank in Abigail, the movie about a group of criminals who kidnap a young girl without knowing that she's actually a vampire. It's time for Stevens to tackle a different kind of monster with The Ritual.

What's Next for Dan Stevens?

Audiences won't have to wait until The Ritual debuts in theaters in order to catch another performance from Dan Stevens. The actor has also been hired to voice a character in the upcoming Among Us animated series, which will be based on the video game of the same name where the crew of a spaceship has to figure out which member of the team is actually a dangerous alien creature in disguise. Stevens will also appear in the upcoming season of Solar Opposites, the animated comedy where a family of aliens move to Earth while looking for a different life.