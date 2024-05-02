The Big Picture Dan Stevens & Lily James set to star in biopic of Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, a trailblazer in tech & women's empowerment.

Stevens shines in recent box-office hit Godzilla x Kong, horror flick Abigail, & thriller Cuckoo - proving his star-power.

Whitney Wolfe Herd's success with Bumble led to her becoming a billionaire at 31, a true trailblazer in business & empowerment.

Dan Stevens and Lily James are swiping right on the biopic of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble. Wolfe Herd became famous as the co-founder and CEO of the popular dating app, which she launched after leaving Tinder due to internal tensions. The untitled feature, from 20th Century Studios and Ethea Entertainment, will see James playing Herd, with Stevens taking on the role of Herd's business partner. While details about Stevens' character remain scarce, the film is slated to begin production this year.

Over the past month, Stevens has remained firmly in the spotlight, beginning with his fun and frothy role in Legendary's box-office sensation, Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire. The film has soared past the $500 million mark worldwide and continues to gain momentum, cementing Stevens' presence as a bankable star. Following this success, he dove right into the realm of horror with Abigail, a monster movie from Radio Silence in which he starred alongside the likes of Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton and Kevin Durand.

Stepping into the neon-lit world of thrillers, Stevens wowed audiences in Cuckoo, a gripping horror that garnered rave reviews at the Berlin Film Festival. And as if the man wasn't busy enough, Stevens is also set to grace the small screen with the Netflix series Zero Day, currently in production. With his diverse range of projects spanning both film and television, Stevens' star continues to rise. Not bad going for Cousin Matthew.

Who is Whitney Wolfe Herd?

Image via Masterclass

Whitney Wolfe Herd's success with Bumble propelled her to fame in the tech industry. Bumble stood out by empowering women to make the first move in online dating, a concept that resonated with users and contributed to the app's popularity. Under Wolfe Herd's leadership, Bumble expanded beyond dating to include features for making friends and networking. In 2021, Bumble went public, making Wolfe Herd one of the youngest self-made female billionaires at just 31 years old. Her entrepreneurial success and advocacy for women's empowerment solidified her reputation as a trailblazer in the business world.

Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, with a script written by Goldenberg, Bill Parker, and Kim Caramele, the film is said to be loosely inspired by Herd's journey. Lily James is producing alongside Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay of Ethea, with Gala Gordon serving as executive producer. Sarah Shepard will oversee the project for 20th Century Studios.

Stay tuned for updates on this buzzy project as production moves forward.