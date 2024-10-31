This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Dan Stevens is back in action with frequent collaborator Adam Wingard. Stevens, who has starred in two previous Wingard-directed features, will star in the director's upcoming action horror romp Onslaught. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Stevens will have a meaty supporting role in the film.

Plot details for Onslaught are largely being kept under lock and key, but it will center around a secret military base where some truly monstrous experiments are taking place. Naturally, the unnatural creatures resulting from those experiments get loose. Hit Man's Adria Arjona will star as a woman who has to call upon the deadly skills of her long-buried past to protect herself and her family. Kickboxer and mixed martial artist Alex “Poatan” Pereira will make his acting debut in the film, playing a character known only as The Butcher. Stevens will have a showy supporting role as a German scientist responsible for the creatures' creation.

It is the third collaboration for Wingard and Stevens; Stevens starred as a mysterious military veteran in Wingard's The Guest, and reunited with the director to play veterinarian Trapper in this year's smash-hit monster mash Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. In August, Stevens talked to Collider's Nate Richard about working with Wingard again: "We've got at least two or three things that we wanna do together that I know of, and I'm sure there are more in the pipeline as well. So yeah, I hope we keep working together for many more years." It seems that Stevens' hopes have now come true once more.

What Is Dan Stevens Working On Now?

Stevens has been remarkably busy as of late, with a steady stream of projects starring the British actor hitting the big and small screens. This year, in addition to starring in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, he also starred in two horror projects: Radio Silence's biting vampire thriller Abigail, and the gonzo chiller Cuckoo with Hunter Schafer. He has also taken over the voice role of Korvo in the animated series Solar Opposites after the dismissal of Justin Roiland. He is next set to star in Swiped, which will star Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of the dating app Bumble, and in the horror film The Ritual alongside Al Pacino. He is also slated to star with Robert De Niro in the Netflix political thriller series Zero Day, and will voice Blue in the upcoming animated series based on the popular video game Among Us.

Onslaught will be written by Wingard and frequent collaborator Simon Barrett. It will be produced by Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett for Ryder Picture Company, Alexander Black for Lyrical Media, and Wingard, Barrett, and Jeremy Platt for Breakaway Civilization. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive produce with A24.

Onslaught is now in pre-production; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

