Radio Silence’s secret Universal Monster movie added Dan Stevens to star opposite Melissa Barrera, reveals Deadline. While there’s little information about directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett's untitled monster movie, the project has been described as a reimagining of a classic Universal Monster in the veins of the critically-aclaimed The Invisible Man.

As part of the filmmaking collective Radio Silence, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillet became horror darlings after releasing the hit horror comedy Ready or Not, starring Samara Weaving. The duo was also granted creative control over the Scream franchise for 2022’s Scream, which became a box office hit and quickly ensured they would return for this year’s record-breaking Scream VI. So it’s safe to say we horror fans are excited about anything Radio Silence decides to do next, especially means imprinting their unique voices over a beloved IP like Universal Monsters.

While we still don’t know what kind of movie Radio Silence is currently developing for Universal, the project was at some point given the working title of Dracula's Daughter. The story also revolves around a kidnapper who makes the mistake of abducting the daughter of cinema’s most famous bloodsucker. It’s a curious concept, especially since Universal has recently released Renfield starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula, a horror comedy that approached the vampire mythos through a new perspective. So, after many modern Universal Monsters movies failed to connect with audiences, the studio finally found the perfect formula by allowing talented filmmakers to shake things up.

Who Will Dan Stevens Play in Radio Silence’s Universal Monster Movie?

While details of Radio Silence’s Universal Monster movie are being kept under wraps, it would be fair to assume Stevens would play the kidnapper. So far, we only knew Barrera was part of the movie in a lead position, probably as the titular daughter of Dracula. So, since Stevens was cast opposite Barrera, it would make sense for him to play the movie’s villain. Of course, at this point, this is only speculation, and we should wait a little longer to know for sure.

Stevens is best known as David Haller in Legion, Matthew Crawley on Downtown Abbey and the Prince in Disney’s live-action remake Beauty and the Beast. The star will be next seen in Godzilla vs. Kong: the New Empire, the next chapter in Legendary’s exciting MonsterVerse franchise. Stevens has also been part of recent TV hits, such as Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Love, Death & Robots, and Central Park.

