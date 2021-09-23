With director Maria Schrader’s I’m Your Man opening in select theaters tomorrow, I recently spoke to Dan Stevens about making the German science fiction romance. If you haven’t seen the trailer, I’m Your Man is about a woman (Maren Eggert) persuaded to participate in a study to get funding for her research that requires her to live with a humanoid robot (Stevens) for three weeks. The catch is this robot has been designed to be the perfect life partner for her and tailored to her character and needs. If you like smart science-fiction and thought-provoking films about life and relationships, you should check this one out. I’m Your Man was written by Jan Schomburg and Schrader, from a short story by Emma Braslavsky. I’m Your Man also stars Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Wolfgang Hübsch, Annika Meier, Falilou Seck, Jürgen Tarrach, Henriette Richter-Röhl, and Monika Oschek.

Shortly after seeing the film I spoke with Dan Stevens. He talked about what drew him to this material, if he ever thought he might not be able to pull off playing a robot speaking German, how the film tackles epic philosophical concepts with humor, if he has a new perspective on robots and what they might mean for society after making the film, and more. In addition, he also talked about playing John Dean in Gaslit with Sean Penn and Julia Roberts and I tried to get him to confirm he’s in Marvel’s Eternals.

Image via Bleecker Street

RELATED: ‘I’m Your Man’ Trailer Asks What Would You Do If Your Perfect Partner Was a Robot

Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Dan Stevens

Is it true he only signed on for I’m Your Man after they agreed to add a dance scene so he could show more of his moves after Eurovision?

How did this script get to him because not many know he can speak German?

What was it about the script and story that made him want to do it?

How the film tackles epic philosophical concepts with humor.

At any point did he think he might not be able to do this performance since he’s playing a robot that speaks German?

Did he have any sort of new perspective on robots and what they might mean for society after making the film?

The themes of the film.

What is his secret for not blinking?

Can he say anything about possibly being in Eternals?

What can he say about playing John Dean in Gaslit with Sean Penn and Julia Roberts?

How does he like to get ready to film an emotional scene?

Image via Bleecker Street

Share Share Tweet Email

Dan Stevens on ‘Blithe Spirit’, His 'Eurovision' Abs Workout, and the ‘Legion’ Series Finale Plus, what he learned working with Judi Dench early in his career that has stayed with him.

Read Next