Dan Stevens has been on the scene for quite some time now and has slowly crafted an impressive and rich career in both film and television. Stevens first rose to prominence for his performance as the humble and noble Matthew Crawley, a fan-favorite character, in the drama series Downton Abbey. The show cemented him as an exciting up-and-coming actor until his departure in 2012.

Since then, Stevens has starred in other shows, most notably the underrated gem that is Legion, and cemented himself as a rising movie star in both leading and supporting roles. Stevens is an actor who continues to surprise and delight with his work, and when he shows up in a movie, viewers can expect him to always deliver. From playing Disney princes to leading intense horror vehicles, Stevens’s filmography has something for everybody, and these are his best movies.

10 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017)

Directed by Bill Condon

In 2017, Disney released the live-action remake of one of their most beloved animated movies ever, Beauty and the Beast. This tale as old as time tells the story of Belle (Emma Watson), who takes her father’s place as the prisoner of a fearsome beast. Eventually, she discovers he is a prince who has been cursed and develops a close bond with him and the enchanted inhabitants of his castle.

Stevens plays the leading role of Beast alongside Watson’s Belle, and they make for a magical pair. However, one would be forgiven for not recognizing Stevens, as his beastly appearance and performance are brought to life using motion-capture technology. Beauty and the Beast is Steven's most high-profile role to date, and he brings the perfect amount of angst and charm to Beast. While it’s difficult to top the original Beauty and the Beast, this remake offers a visually stunning and enchanting watch.

9 ‘The Sea Beast’ (2022)

Directed by Chris Williams

Another Stevens movie with the word "beast" in the title, The Sea Beast is a charming animated adventure movie, perfect for the whole family and streaming on Netflix. The film is set in a fantastical world where monsters roam the sea and are hunted by heroes like Jacob Holland (Karl Urban). When a young girl named Maisie (Zaris Angel-Hator) stows away on the legendary hunter’s ship, they embark on a journey across the ocean to find the Red Bluster.

The Sea Beast is beautiful and vibrant, full of lush colors, dynamic voice performances, and kinetic sequences.

Stevens voices antagonist Admiral Hornagold, the captain of The Imperator, a rival vessel also hunting the creature. He brings the perfect amount of villainy to his vocal performance, adopting a stern and posh yet intimidating tone to inject life into this reprehensible character. Although it lacks the same name recognition as other animated efforts, The Sea Beast is beautiful and vibrant, full of lush colors, dynamic voice performances, and kinetic sequences. The film received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, cementing its place among Netflix's best original animated movies.

8 ‘The Rental’ (2020)

Directed by Dave Franco

The Rental is a tight and thrilling horror film and the directorial debut of actor Dave Franco. In the film, two couples rent a seaside vacation house for the weekend and are led to believe the caretaker is spying on them. Shocking revelations come to life, and friendships are torn apart as something sinister and evil lurks beyond.

Stevens plays Charlie, who is married to Michelle (Alison Brie). Charlie has quite the secret from his wife and brother Josh (Jeremy Allen White), and what starts as a nerve-wracking examination of paranoia turns into a full-out slasher flick that has a memorably chilling ending. With a runtime of under ninety minutes, The Rental is a slow burn that comes to a dramatic and violent climax. Stevens is a compelling lead, walking a fine line between light and dark and keeping things intriguing and appropriately confusing.

7 ‘Colossal’ (2016)

Directed by Nacho Vigalondo

Move over, Godzilla; there’s another kaiju in town in the quirky sci-fi comedy Colossal. Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway plays Gloria, an out-of-work party girl forced to return to her hometown when her boyfriend, Tim (Stevens), breaks up with her. When there are reports of a giant monster destroying Seoul, Gloria realizes that she is connected to the creature and can remotely control its actions.

Stevens’ role as Gloria’s ex is small but meaningful. Still, this is really Anne Hathaway’s movie, and she steals the show with a comedic and unhinged performance. The film also stars Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis, as well as Austin Stowell and Tim Blake Nelson. Colossal is a strange, quirky, and deliberately absurd ride, using its bizarre premise to explore themes of toxic masculinity and trauma. However, it is a rewarding and quite hilarious experience for those willing to take the journey.

6 ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’ (2017)

Directed by Bharat Nalluri

Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol is one of the most famous stories of all time and has been adapted for the screen on numerous occasions. However, The Man Who Invented Christmas offers a new take on the novel, following Dickens (Stevens) and his process while writing the story. A failed author at the time, Dickens is visited by characters from A Christmas Carol that he later writes into existence, including Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer).

The Man Who Invented Christmas is a must-watch, bringing creativity, whimsy and magic to an already beloved story.

For fans of A Christmas Carol and Christmas movies in general, The Man Who Invented Christmas is a must-watch, bringing creativity, whimsy and magic to an already beloved story. Stevens offers an entertaining and charming version of one of literature's best-known names, exploiting the lack of insights into Dickens' personal life to craft an unexpectedly revealing glimpse into the mind of a genius. For his part, Oscar-winner Christopher Plummer also makes for a memorable Scrooge. The Man Who Invented Christmas is a worthy addition to the countless holiday efforts that come out each year, proving some stories are truly timeless.

5 ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ (2020)

Directed by David Dobkin

Stevens shows off his comedic and silly side in the hilarious Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. The film follows Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (McAdams), two aspiring musicians who receive the chance to represent their country in the famous Eurovision Song Contest. Rival musicians and high stakes test their bond, but the pair proves their dream is worth fighting for.

Stevens plays the larger-than-life and seductive Alexander Lemtov, who is from Russia and is the favorite to win the competition. He is extremely confident and flirty with Sigrit, which causes a rift between her and Lars. Stevens’ camp and charismatic performance is utterly entertaining, as well as his epic musical performance of the original song “Lion of Love." Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga's strength relies on the earnest admiration everyone in the production has for the titular show, resulting in an absurd yet heartwarming comedy that is among Netflix's best.

4 ‘Marshall’ (2017)

Directed by Reginald Hudlin

Stevens stars alongside the late great Chadwick Boseman in the 2017 biopic Marshall. The film follows lawyer Thurgood Marshall (Boseman), who eventually became the first Black Supreme Court Justice. He takes on a case defending Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), a Black man accused of raping wealthy white society woman Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson). Stevens portrays Lorin Willis, an attorney for the state of Connecticut.

Marshall is a tribute to the titular lawyer’s trailblazing career and his fight for racial justice in America. It is an inspiring and timely film, as well as a compelling court drama. Stevens is a compelling presence in the film despite playing an effectively antagonistic role. Joined by Josh Gad, Brown, and Hudson, the ensemble supports Boseman’s winning lead performance, proving that Black Panther isn’t the only superhero in Boseman's career.

3 ‘Apostle’ (2018)

Directed by Gareth Evans

One of the most intense and demanding performances of Stevens' career so far is in Netflix’s gothic folk horror flick Apostle. Set in the early twentieth century, the story follows Thomas Richardson (Stevens), who travels to a secluded island to rescue his kidnapped sister (Elen Rhys) from a fanatic religious cult. Richardson digs deep and uncovers the secrets and lies of the mainland society the cult is built upon and discovers something far more sinister.

Eerie and dominated by an unsettling atmosphere, Apostle is genuinely frightening and disturbing, building up a sense of dread instead of relying on cheap jump scares. It is still blood-filled and oppressively dark, with Stevens delivering a commanding central performance that makes the harrowing visuals all the more impactful. Apostle is brutal, bold, and violent, a terrifying tour de force not for the faint of heart and one of the best folk horror movies in recent memory.

2 ‘I’m Your Man’ (2021)

Directed by Maria Schrader

In a world where artificial intelligence continues its unstoppable rise, the brilliant sci-fi romance I’m Your Man feels more relevant than ever. The German-language film follows Alma (Maren Eggert), a scientist who agrees to participate in a study to get funding for her research. For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot designed to be her perfect romantic match. Stevens plays Tom, who is tailored to Alma’s personality and every need.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say Stevens delivers his most emotionally affecting performance in I'm Your Man. Despite playing a robot, Stevens adds charm and humor to his performance in a film that examines relationships and what it means to be human. I’m Your Man is a truly original and unique movie that offers thoughtful social commentary and will start timely discussions about where technology is headed.

1 ‘The Guest’ (2014)

Directed by Adam Wingard

The first major movie role of Stevens that really captured the attention of fans was the mysterious thriller The Guest. The story follows the Peterson family, who are grieving their son, who died while serving in action. A fellow soldier named David (Stevens) shows up at their doorstep claiming he knew their son, and is welcomed into their home. Soon after, a series of mysterious deaths occur in their town, and daughter Anna (Maika Monroe) believes that David is somehow connected to them.

The Guest really showcases Stevens’ range as an actor, as he plays this creepy and psychopathic character with perfect believability. It is his strongest performance to date, allowing him to go through a wide range of emotions while remaining sinister and commanding. The Guest has the perfect mix of dark thrills and action that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, offering intriguing and thought-provoking ideas without sacrificing the entertainment value.

