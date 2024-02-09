The Big Picture Dan Trachtenberg, director of Prey , will direct the next installment of the Predator franchise, titled Badlands .

Badlands will feature a female lead and take place in the distant future, with plot details currently kept secret.

The success of Prey has made the Predator franchise a bigger priority for 20th Century Studios and Disney-owned properties.

Dan Trachtenberg will continue his journey with the Predator franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. After thrilling the world with Prey's emotional story, the filmmaker will direct Badlands, the next installment in the series, for 20th Century Studios. Trachtenberg is also developing different projects set in the world of the franchise for the company owned by Disney, with the property becoming a bigger priority for the studio after Prey's success back when it was released on Hulu. Details regarding the plot of Badlands are being kept under wraps, but the movie will feature a female lead, and it will take place in the distant future.

Badlands won't be a direct sequel to Prey, even if the films are part of the same franchise and have the same director leading the charge. The different time periods would make it impossible to directly connect the two projects, as the Predator series moves towards a different direction with the upcoming title. Patrick Aison, who wrote the screenplay for Prey, will return to work on Badlands, with a story created by him and Trachtenberg. The studio is currently planning for cameras to start rolling on the new movie this summer, meaning that Aison, Trachtenberg and the company have been working on Badlands for some time.

Prey followed Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche warrior who would do anything to protect her community from any threat. But the young woman never thought she would have to face a Predator wielding weapons far more technologically advanced than anything in her power. By carefully analyzing her opponent's weaknesses, Naru is able to come up with a strategy to save her life and kill the Predator, which allows her community to name her the new War Chief. A post-credits sequence teased the arrival of more Predator ships to Naru's community, but that story won't be the one depicted in Badlands.

Dan Trachtenberg's Next Project

Image via 20th Century Studios

Badlands will allow Dan Trachtenberg to continue working with mysterious creatures, such as the Predators. Before working on Prey, the filmmaker directed 10 Cloverfield Lane, the second installment in the Cloverfield franchise. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman and John Gallagher Jr., the film followed a woman who is trapped in an underground bunker under the premise that the Earth had been devastated by a major disaster. 10 Cloverfiled Lane was critically acclaimed, allowing Trachtenberg to eventually be at the front of the Predator franchise, in a legacy that will continue in the form of Badlands.

There is currently no release date for Trachtenberg's new Predator movie. Prey is streaming on Hulu in the U.S. now.

Prey 8 10 Release Date August 5, 2022 Director Dan Trachtenberg Cast Amber Midthunder , Dakota Beavers , Stormee Kipp , Michelle Thrush Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Patrick Aison

