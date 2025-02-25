In 2021, fans were thrilled to hear that a Black Panther spin-off series centered on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was in discussion among Disney+ execs. Unfortunately, GamesRadar+ has now confirmed that the project has been scrapped. Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation, Brad Winderbaum, announced this update in a Pay or Wait interview about two days ago but still assured fans that the beloved general would return in another yet-to-be-revealed production.

In the interview, Winderbaum said, “I think fans of Okoye are going to be excited to see her come back, but I don't think it's going to be in a television show. I can't say where and when, but I think there's a lot to look forward to." Okoye is the general of the Dora Milaje, a team of women who serve as special forces for the nation of Wakanda, and she was seen in not only Black Panther but also its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, these two Marvel movies received generally positive reviews upon their debut. Black Panther is the eighteenth film in the MCU and centers on the newly-crowned king T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) following his father’s death, who is challenged by Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). The 2022 sequel, on the other hand, sees the leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Featured in both remarkable productions, besides Gurira, Boseman, and Jordan, are Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman.

There's Another 'Black Panther' Spin-off Coming Soon